Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects Trump's claim in CNN interview

In a CNN interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that Ukraine is corrupt. He also said he is ready for another phone call with Trump and open to visiting the White House.

Zelensky spoke wtih CNN’s Christiane Amanpour at the Munich Security Conference in his first one-on-one interview since the end of Trump’s impeachment trial. A July 25 telephone call between the two men, which Trump repeatedly called “perfect,” was at the heart of the impeachment probe. The Senate acquitted Trump earlier this month, finding the President not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

