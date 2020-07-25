Ukrainian nationalists recruiting citizens to fight for Azerbaijan against Armenia, says Luhansk spox – Panorama

Ukrainian nationalists are recruiting civilians, along with knowledgeable previous and existing soldiers to be sent out to Azerbaijan to participate in the military clashes against Armenia, a spokesperson of the militia of the unacknowledged Luhansk People’s Republic, Yakov Osadchiy, informed a press rundown on Friday.

According to him, the recruitment is usually collaborated by Deputy Chairman of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Vladimir Gorbenko.

“This fact testifies to Ukraine’s meddling in another country’s domestic affairs at the state level,” Osadchiy stated.

