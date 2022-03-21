Ukrainian nationalists carried out a provocation in the city of Sumy at night: an ammonia leak took place at the “Sumikhimprom” factory, there is no danger for the residents. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov.

“A provocation planned by Ukrainian nationalists was carried out at night in the city of Sumy, about which the Russian Defense Ministry officially warned a few days ago. According to the head of the Sumy regional administration, an ammonia leak took place at the “Sumihimprom” factory. “Residents of Sumy are not in danger, as the air masses” were not moving in the direction of the city, “he said.