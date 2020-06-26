Ukrainian government approves agreement with Turkey on military-financial cooperation – Panorama

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement with Turkey on military-financial cooperation, Interfax news agency reported.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Thursday. This agreement was signed on February 3, 2020, the foundation reminded.

It stipulates that the Turkish government will give you Ukraine 200 million Turkish liras for a certain period for the purpose of purchasing goods and services for military purposes mainly from Turkish firms and organizations.

In addition, the government approved a protocol between countries on the implementation of financial assistance.

This document assumes that the Turkish government will provide Ukraine with 5 million Turkish liras for the training of the Armed Forces in training centers of Turkey.