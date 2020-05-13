Ukrainian envoy slams Turkish municipality for playing Soviet song across city to mark Victory Day – Panorama

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Andrii Sybiha has actually knocked the municipality of the Alanya area of the southerly district of Antalya for playing the Soviet song Katyusha to mark May 9 Victory Day, Turkish media electrical outlet Duvar reported.

The municipality run by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) played the song to commemorate Victory Day, which is a vacation that honors Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, the resource advised.

“I want to think that our Turkish friends in Alanya were misguided. The fact that the Alanya Municipality supports this provocative act indicates disrespect for the emotions of millions of Ukrainians,” Sybiha stated on Twitter on May 11.

The envoy likewise stated that the act remained in violation of social distancing guidelines enforced amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “Another issue is that the participants of the act have breached quarantine rules via putting people around them in danger,” Sybiha stated, as priced estimate by the resource.

Dozens of Turkish social networks individuals talked about the ambassador’s tweet, with numerous stating that it was most likely unintended.

It is advised, that Katyusha, among one of the most pop music of the Red Army, obtained popularity throughout the World War II as a patrioticsong