Ukraine’s economy could shrink by a third as a result of the events leading up to the military operation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in an interview with Foreign Policy.

“It is possible that the economy will shrink by a third compared to the current situation before the hostilities,” said the head of the IMF.

According to him, the purpose of the International Monetary Fund’s decision to provide a $ 1.4 billion aid package to Ukraine is to “maintain the country’s viability.”

“We are also working closely with Ukraine on how to apply the most effective crisis management measures to prevent the country’s economy from collapsing. In the future, huge efforts will be needed to restore the economy. “Of course, the IMF will have its contribution,” Georgia said.