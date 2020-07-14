Ukraine’s ambassador to Armenia summoned to Foreign Ministry – Armenian News

The Ukrainian ambassador to Armenia was invited to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday (July 14), a day after his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a controversial remark over the reported clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan received Ambassador Ivan Kuleba in his office to brief him on the tensions provoked by Azerbaijan’s military.

According to an official press release summing up the meeting, Kocharyan also addressed the situation caused by the ceasefire breaches, as well as the adversary’s aggressive actions towards targeting the civilian population and civilian infrastructures in the north-eastern region of Tavush.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday released a statement voicing its “deep concern” over the border tensions and expressing support to a political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conclifct “based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan”.

Azerbaijan escalated tensions on the border with Armenia on Sunday, July 12. In an official statement, the Ministry of Defense reported an infiltration attempt by several servicemen who wanted to cross into the north-eastern region of Tavush in a minivan. After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt about an hour later, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties.

Azerbaijan continued firing mortars against Armenian outposts also on Monday afternoon. The situation calmed down later during the day. In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Shushan Stepanyan, reported a relative calm in the border zone. She later published a video featuring the Armenian Armed Forces’ retaliatory operation of neutralizing an Azerbaijani tank and Azerbaijani military outposts.

The Azerbaijani state media reported four losses in the country’s military earlier today.

—

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian majority of the then autonomous region declared its intention to break away from Azerbaijan. In a referendum held on December 10, 1991 (days before the collapse of the USSR), the population voted overwhelmingly in favor of independence (99.89%). The move was followed by Azerbaijan’s large-scale military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh and seven neighboring regions. The armed violence left around 25,000-30,000 people dead; thousands were internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which went into effect in May 1994, formally put an end to the armed attacks in the conflict zone, but sporadic fighting in the area breaks out time and again. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, a mission co-chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has been spearheading the efforts towards a peaceful solution to the conflict. .

The hostilities escalated to an unprecedented degree in April 2016 in what was later dubbed a Four-Day War. In the early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched heavy offensives along the Line of Contact, provoking large-scale confrontations with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh. The adversary also shelled civilian settlements, particularly the southern and north-eastern regions of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April between the chiefs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities also welcomed the verbal agreement.