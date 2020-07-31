Ukraine welcomes ‘constructive’ first talks with Iran on downing of airliner – Middle East Monitor

Ukraine stated on Friday that its first round of talks with Iran about the downing of a Ukrainian airliner soon after departure in Tehran in January had actually been useful, which it was identified “to bring Iran to justice”, Reuters reports.

All 176 individuals on board– consisting of 57 Canadians– were eliminated when Iranian forces struck the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 jet. Iran stated they misinterpreted the traveler airplane for a rocket at a time of high stress with the United States.

“The talks ended late last night. The talks lasted 11 hours. In general, they were constructive,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated in a video rundown after meeting an Iranian delegation.

Kuleba stated the sides had actually concurred the terms of next round of talks which Kyiv would not permit anybody to drag out the settlements.

Later on Friday, the Ukrainian district attorney general’s workplace stated the next round was set for October.

“Of course, if the negotiations with Iran are unsuccessful, then we will go to international courts and I have absolutely no doubt that we will bring Iran to justice. But this is plan B,” Kuleba stated.

“And plan A is negotiations with Iran and the solution of all these issues and the payment of compensation. We saw Iran was disposed to a serious and substantive conversation,” he stated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated in February that Ukraine was not pleased with the size of settlement Iran had actually provided to households of Ukrainians eliminated in the occurrence and Kuleba stated on Thursday that Ukraine would strive to increase payments.

An worldwide group has actually begun analyzing the black box flight recorders from the airplane. A senior Ukrainian diplomat stated recently that the records from the black box revealed there had actually been unlawful disturbance with the airplane.