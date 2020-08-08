Ukraine president says Kyiv staying out of U.S. internal politics, elections By Reuters

©Reuters Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures throughout an al fresco press conference in Kiev



KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Saturday that it was a matter of Ukraine’s nationwide security to remain out of U.S. internal politics, especially its election.

“#Ukraine did not and will not allow itself to interfere in the elections and thus harm our trusting and sincere partnership with the #USA,” he composed on Twitter late on Saturday.

Zelenskiy, 42, was a comic star when he won a landslide election in 2015. But the very first year of his presidency was eclipsed by Ukraine’s unwitting participation in occasions that caused the impeachment of Republican U.S. President DonaldTrump Trump had actually unsuccessfully pushed Ukraine to introduce an examination into his Democratic competitor in the 2020 governmental race, previous Vice President Joe Biden.

“Never, under any circumstances, it’s acceptable to meddle in another country’s sovereign elections,” Zelenskiy composed.

Zelenskiy attracted Ukrainian political leaders to prevent any actions that might be connected to U.S. elections, nor permit themselves to attempt to fix any of their individual, political or organisation issues that method.

“Ukraine’s credibility deserves a lot more than the credibility …