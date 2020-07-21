Ukraine gunman holds 20 hostages on bus

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Counter-terrorism police have surrounded the bus in Lutsk





An armed man has taken about 20 people hostage on a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, officials say.

Shots have been fired, police said, but there has been no reports of casualties so far. The man’s demands are not clear.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said the man claimed to have a bomb.

“The police launched a special hostage operation. Negotiations are under way,” Mr Herashchenko said on Facebook.

Counter-terrorism officers have surrounded the bus and cordoned off the town centre, reports said. Nearby residents have now been told never to leave their homes or offices.

Ukrainian media have shared what appears to be the man’s Twitter account, on which he could be posting criticism of political figures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was closely following a situation.

“Every effort is being made to resolve the situation without casualties,” he said.