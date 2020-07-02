Ukraine floods: Why climate change and logging are blamed

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption Floods washed away homes and roads in western Ukraine in late June

When flooding hit almost 300 towns and villages in western Ukraine last week, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said they were the largest since the 1990s. Climate change is the main story, but illegal logging and deforestation are also being blamed for the scale and speed of the floods.

“This stream was so small you could walk across it. I couldn’t imagine it turning into the devastating flood,” said Pavlo Gutsulyak, a villager in the Carpathian mountains who has lost his home.

Rivers rose to 3m (10ft) and the high water devastated roads, bridges, dams and property.

Scientists say climate change is causing unpredictable shifts in weather





An estimated 500km (310 miles) of roads were damaged and some routes destroyed. The damage is still being counted and the government has pledged millions towards the expense of rebuilding.

But that will only add to the economic burden for a country already expecting a decline of up to 8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2010.

What’s happening to the climate?

Scientists say Ukraine is seeing fast changes to its climate and neither the federal government nor the populace is prepared for it.

“Winters in Ukraine have disappeared,” says Oksana Maryskevych, a scientist from the Institute for Environment of the Carpathian Mountains. “Generally we don’t have clearly differentiated seasons any more. Summer has become very hot. There’s a lot of torrential rain when in just two days we see an entire month’s precipitation.”

Flooding has destroyed infrastructure as climate conditions change





For Ukrainians it has come as a surprise to see their continental climate seem a lot more like the Mediterranean.

Sporadic strong winds, dry spells and heavy rain are becoming more and more common. In the north they are seeing raging wildfires, sandstorms and in the mountains increasing floods.

How bad is the logging?

Since 2001, there has been a threefold escalation in logging on mountain peaks in the Carpathians, says environmental activist Dmytro Karabchuk of the NGO, Forest Initiatives and Communities.

The prime minister insists logging has gone down by a fifth in the past five years but environmentalists say that is down more to a reduction in market demand than vigilantly considered state policy.

Areas where trees have already been felled in the mountains are obviously visible





Up to a third of logging in Ukraine is illegal, in accordance with independent experts and the Carpathians are one of the worst regions afflicted with the practice of clear-cutting, or felling most of an area’s trees.

Mr Karabchuk says no-one is registering the scale of illegal logging in the Carpathians. However, the countless bald spots in the mountains are now clear for all to see.

What happens to the logs?

Wood cut illegally from the Carpathians is often exported. British NGO Earthsight spent 18 months investigating allegations of Ukraine’s Carpathian timber being sold by way of a Romanian intermediary to Swedish multi-national furniture giant Ikea.

Illegally felled beech trees had been used to make a number of the company’s best-known wooden products and services, it so-called.

The purple areas with this map of western Ukraine and Romania to the south show the loss of tree cover since 2001





Ikea said this week it had been deeply conscious of the worldwide issue of illegal logging and had begun an independent audit of its timber supply chain in Ukraine.

“We emphasise that Ikea does not use illegally logged timber for the production of its goods,” it said. “If we receive information that wood that doesn’t meet these requirements entered or could enter the company’s supply chain, we are taking urgent measures.”

Mr Karabchuk said that deforestation in the Carpathians had made the floods even more devastating. “Forests keep more water in the ground. With them in place, water gets down slopes more slowly,” that he says.

Plant debris littered flooded villages in Ukraine





Activists are also annoyed that Soviet-era tractors have been used which damage the soil, and the soil then absorbs less water.

Meanwhile, the Forest Stewardship Council has said it will consider withdrawing certificates from loggers who don’t comply with its standards of forest management.

While many Ukrainians who live in the location see logging as a well-paid job in a spot with few employment opportunities, they are also seeing the results on their district.

Logs left on river banks were caught up in the floods and for Pavlo Gutsulyak that meant his home was poorly damaged.

“I understand now that it’s necessary to clear up the river and plant more forests,” he told BBC Ukrainian.

There can be an added problem that lessons from earlier in the day floods appear not to have already been learned.

After large-scale floods in 1998, Ukraine did implement some preventive measures. But scientist Oksana Maryskevych believes of all measures in the pipeline for the Tisa River basin only 10-20% were carried out at best.

“They are always cheaper than the cost of the flood damage,” she says.

For elements of western Ukraine the task ahead is becoming a matter of survival. Authorities will are in possession of to fortify river banks and tidy up river beds, build reservoirs in the mountains and protect the forests that remain.