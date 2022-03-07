The leader of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party Mamuka Mdinaradze has reacted to the Ukrainian authorities, who have expressed dissatisfaction with the export of Georgian dairy products to Russia. The representative of the Georgian government noted that the assessments voiced by Ukraine are painful for them.

Referring, in particular, to the statements of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, as well as the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, according to which the Georgian authorities, in the wake of hostilities in Ukraine, decided to trade with Russia, which in turn allowed 15 Georgian dairy companies to enter the Russian market. The head of the ruling faction of Georgia said

“Against the background of our special relations with Ukraine, as well as the provision of political and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine by Georgia, we are saddened by the negative assessments of certain representatives of the Ukrainian authorities about Georgia. “Yesterday we heard a similar assessment from the representative of the Ukrainian parliament, which, surprisingly, in this case referred to dairy products,” Mdinaradze said.

He added that some Georgian companies have been negotiating with the Russian side on their representation in the Russian market since 2020. The representative of the Georgian ruling faction reaffirmed the position of his country’s authorities not to join the package of sanctions against Russia.