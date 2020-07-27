UK woman is shamed by her boyfriend for her Milo tin opening technique 

A British woman’s strange strategy of opening up a tin of Milo has actually gone viral.

The expat utilized a can opener to get rid of the whole top of the tin rather of spying open the cover with a spoon and slicing the aluminium sheet.

Her Australian boyfriend published an image of the opened tin to Reddit and jokingly knocked his partner, triggering humorous reactions from numerousAussies

‘Brits needs to never ever be left around food not being watched,’ one Reddit user composed.

‘Throw the entire sweetheart out,’ stated another.

‘This is so strange, they have nesquik and hot chocolate tins with the very same style in the UK, how have they never ever experienced this sort of style prior to?’ another remark read.

Some even jovially called for the woman to be deported from the nation.

‘Don’t let migration understand, otherwise your partner might get deported,’ one user commented.

‘Surely this is premises for deportation,’ stated another.

The post has actually amassed more than 8,000 likes and 600 remarks given that it was published on Sunday early morning.