UK will honor passport promise to eligible Hong Kong residents

China’s central government on Tuesday night imposed a sweeping national security law that critics say has stripped the city of its autonomy and precious civil and social freedoms, and cements Beijing’s authoritarian rule within the territory.

Hundreds turned out on Wednesday — the 23rd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British rule to China — to protest the legislation in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay,

They were met with a heavy security presence and at least 300 people were arrested.

Hong Kong Police announced in a tweet that nine of these arrested, five men and four women, were held on suspicion of violating the national security law.

The remaining arrests were linked to “unlawful assembly, a disorder in public places, furious driving, and possession of an offensive weapon.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that his government will honor its promise to British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders, who could otherwise face imprisonment for acts such as for instance protesting or campaigning beneath the new law.

The law dramatically broadens the powers of local and mainland authorities to investigate, prosecute and punish dissenters. In vague language, it criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign powers. People convicted of such crimes can face sentences of up to life in prison.

Several political and activist groups in the city formally disbanded on Monday prior to the law being introduced. Shopkeepers tore down posters that supported anti-government protests, and lots of citizens hastily deleted social media marketing posts and accounts.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in parliament, Johnson said: “The enactment and imposition of this national security law constitutes a clear and serious breach of the Sino-British joint declaration.

“It violates Hong Kong’s high level of autonomy and is in direct conflict with Hong Kong basic law.

“The law also threatens the freedoms and rights protected by the joint declaration.

“We clarified that if China continued down this path we would introduce a new route for those with British National Overseas status to enter the UK, granting them limited leave to remain with the capability to live and work in the UK and thereafter to apply for British citizenship — and that is just what we will do now.”

The UK’s Foreign Office said in a news release that “this new bespoke immigration route” means eligible Hong Kong residents could move to the UK with no current six month limit, and could have five years limited leave to remain, with the capability to live and work in the UK.

It said the newest route will be implemented in the coming months, with the precise date and additional details to be announced in due course. “In the meantime, we will ensure British National (Overseas) citizens wishing to come to the UK will be able to do so, subject to standard immigration checks,” it added.

Announcing preliminary details to the House of Commons on Wednesday, Raab said that BNO passport holders and their dependents in Hong Kong wishing to come to Britain will be provided with five years’ limited leave to remain, with the proper to work or study.

After these five years, they will find a way to make an application for settled status, and after a further 12 months with settled status they will be able to apply for citizenship, the Foreign Secretary said.

Raab said the newest national security law was “a grave and deeply disturbing step.”

He said it absolutely was “depressing but necessary” to report that it was “a clear and serious breach of the joint declaration,” calling the arrival of the legislation “a sad day for individuals of Hong Kong.”

As of February 24, 2020, there were 349,881 holders of BNO passports and the UK government estimates there are around 2.9 million BNOs currently in Hong Kong.

The European Union has reiterated its “grave concerns” about Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong, saying it is “essential that the prevailing rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents are fully protected.”

A European Council statement on Wednesday said: “The European Union is concerned that the law risks seriously undermining the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong, and having a negative effect on the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.

“The European Union is assessing the implications of such a law and will continue to raise its concerns in its dialogue with China,” it added.