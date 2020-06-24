UK weather: What are your rights when working from home during heatwave?

On Monday 22 June the Met Office announced that some aspects of UK will exceed “heatwave thresholds” later in the week, which gives rise to the question: are employers in charge of employees’ welfare while they work from home amid the coronavirus lockdown?
With many individuals still remote-working based on the latest government advice, the scorching weather, while welcomed by some, might lead to issues for others when it comes to their working environment.
Those used to working out of air conditioned or temperature controlled offices may find themselves overheating at home.
And, while companies have certain responsibilities when it comes to workers’ physical well-being when they’re at work, it could feel unclear whether this same duty of care applies when they are working from their own domiciles.
Here’s everything you need to understand about your employer’s obligations.
What are employers’ normal obligations to staff in terms of temperature?
Employers have a legal obligation to ensure that the temperature at work is “reasonable”, as outlined by the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992.
However, neither a maximum nor minimum temperature is stipulated.
In 2006, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) released a briefing that highlighted the temperatures it believes should be maintained in various workplaces as a matter of health and safety: a maximum temperature of 30C or 27C for those doing strenuous work.
The TUC added that employers should try to keep temperatures below 24C.
The Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers recommends a working temperature of 13C for anyone undertaking heavy work in factories; 16C for anyone doing light work in factories; 18C for those working in hospital wards and shops; and 20C for those working in offices.
Meanwhile, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recommends a minimum temperature of 16C or 13C for those undertaking manual work under its Approved Code of Practice.
The HSE says, if staff are too hot at work, employers should consider: providing fans such as for example desk, pedestal or ceiling-mounted fans; making sure windows could be opened; shading employees from direct sunlight with blinds or by using reflective film on windows to lessen the heating effects of the sun’s rays; setting workstations away from direct sunlight; relaxing formal dress codes; allowing sufficient breaks to enable employees to get cold drinks or cool down; providing additional facilities, eg chilled water dispensers; introducing flexible working patterns, job rotation or workstation rotation to reduce contact with heat; placing insulating materials around hot plant and pipes; and providing air-cooling or air-conditioning.
Do these obligations apply when you’re working from home?
By law, employers are in charge of the health and safety of most employees, including those working from home, according to the HSE, although the rules are just a little blurry since lockdown forced so many people to work remotely.
Your employer should still check that you are feeling the work you’re being asked to do at home can be achieved safely; that you have the right equipment to work safely; and that reasonable adjustments are made for a member of staff who includes a disability. If changes are needed, employers are in charge of making sure they happen, says ACAS.
Employees are responsible for telling their manager about any health and safety risks and any homeworking arrangements that need to alter. They might have grounds for claiming a fan on expenses if the temperature at home regularly exceeds what could possibly be considered “reasonable”.
Tom Neil, Acas senior adviser, tells The Independent: “With increasing weather temperatures many workers will find themselves working in hot conditions. In the UK there’s absolutely no maximum temperature that a workplace is permitted to be, rather, advice from the HSE states ‘during working hours, the temperature in all workplaces inside buildings shall be reasonable’.
“During these exceptional times, with so many people working from home, many will look to how they can keep themselves cool, purchasing a fan for example. As with other workplace necessities, the employer and employee might agree that the employer should supply them or the employee might already have everything necessary, or may need certain extras that the employer may be able to provide.”
There are steps you can take to you to ultimately cool down at home. The HSE recommends using window treatments to stop the sun, drinking plenty of water, using a desk or pedestal fan, working away from direct sunlight where possible, and taking regular breaks to cool down.
Should your employer provide specialist equipment?
Employers are in charge of the equipment and technology they offer employees – such as a company laptop – so they can work effectively from home, says ACAS.
They should discuss equipment and technology needs with the employee and support them in setting up any new equipment or technology.
Employers must also regularly assess how their systems and temporary arrangements are working and make any improvements, including assessing workers’ It takes and providing extra equipment where necessary, such as headsets or stationery.
The HSE says employers should meet specialist display screen equipment needs where possible for those working from home. For some equipment (eg keyboards, mouse, riser) this could mean allowing workers to just take this equipment home.
For other larger items (eg ergonomic chairs, height-adjustable desks), organizations are advised to encourage workers to test other ways of fabricating a comfortable working environment (eg supporting cushions).
Are you entitled to extra costs when working from home?
Even prior to the pandemic forced office workers to obtain onboard with home working en masse, those “required” to work remotely were entitled to extra costs for heating and electricity.
Totting up these expenditures individually is possibly more bother than it’s worth – but there’s a flat rate of £6 a week you are able to claim, in the event you wish.
This could be claimed from your employer, who would pay you the additional £6 weekly tax-free. Or, considering many businesses could be struggling at this time, you can claim tax relief on £6 a week through HMRC as an alternative.
The £6 weekly tax relief claim results in about £62 a year for 20 percent basic rate taxpayers, and about £124 a year for anyone on the larger 40 percent tax rate, according to MoneySavingExpert.com.
You can claim by filling out a P87 form.