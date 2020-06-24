UK weather: What are your rights when working from home during heatwave?

On Monday 22 June the Met Office announced that some aspects of UK will exceed “heatwave thresholds” later in the week, which gives rise to the question: are employers in charge of employees’ welfare while they work from home amid the coronavirus lockdown?

With many individuals still remote-working based on the latest government advice, the scorching weather, while welcomed by some, might lead to issues for others when it comes to their working environment.

Those used to working out of air conditioned or temperature controlled offices may find themselves overheating at home.

Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines





And, while companies have certain responsibilities when it comes to workers’ physical well-being when they’re at work, it could feel unclear whether this same duty of care applies when they are working from their own domiciles.

Here’s everything you need to understand about your employer’s obligations.

What are employers’ normal obligations to staff in terms of temperature?

Watch more

Employers have a legal obligation to ensure that the temperature at work is “reasonable”, as outlined by the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992.

However, neither a maximum nor minimum temperature is stipulated.

In 2006, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) released a briefing that highlighted the temperatures it believes should be maintained in various workplaces as a matter of health and safety: a maximum temperature of 30C or 27C for those doing strenuous work.

The TUC added that employers should try to keep temperatures below 24C.

The Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers recommends a working temperature of 13C for anyone undertaking heavy work in factories; 16C for anyone doing light work in factories; 18C for those working in hospital wards and shops; and 20C for those working in offices.

Meanwhile, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recommends a minimum temperature of 16C or 13C for those undertaking manual work under its Approved Code of Practice.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/18 Najaf, Iraq A man holds a pocket watch at noon, at an very nearly empty market near the Imam Ali shrine Reuters 2/18 Bangkok, Thailand Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (The Temple of the Emerald Buddha, part of The Grand Palace) Reuters 3/18 Prague, Czech Republic An empty street ultimately causing the historic Old Town Square Reuters 4/18 Washington DC, US Lawn stretching towards the Capitol, home of Congress Reuters 5/18 Jerusalem’s Old City A watch showing the time facing Damascus Gate Reuters 6/18 London, UK The Houses of Parliament seen from Westminster Bridge Reuters 7/18 Wuhan, China Empty lanes in the town that saw the first outbreak of disease Reuters 8/18 Havana, Cuba The Malecon road and esplanade winds across the city’s seafront Reuters 9/18 Cairo, Egypt A little busier than elsewhere: midday traffic in Tahrir Square Reuters 10/18 Berlin, Germany The Brandenburg Gate, the sole surviving city gate in the capital Reuters 11/18 Caracas, Venezuela Bolivar Avenue, opened in 1949 and the website of many demonstrations and rallies Reuters 12/18 Moscow, Russia Spasskaya Tower (left) on the eastern wall of the Kremlin, and St Basil’s Cathedral Reuters 13/18 Istanbul,Turkey The harbourside Eminonu district is normally buzzing with activity Reuters 14/18 New Delhi, India Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard that runs through the capital Reuters 15/18 Amman, Jordan The Roman amphitheatre that goes to the second century AD Reuters 16/18 New York City, US The main concourse of Grand Central station in Manhattan Reuters 17/18 Kiev, Ukraine Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the website of many political protests because the end of the Soviet era Reuters 18/18 Accra, Ghana The odd walker out in the midday sun on Ring Road Central Reuters

1/18 Najaf, Iraq A man holds a pocket watch at noon, at an very nearly empty market near the Imam Ali shrine Reuters 2/18 Bangkok, Thailand Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (The Temple of the Emerald Buddha, part of The Grand Palace) Reuters 3/18 Prague, Czech Republic An empty street ultimately causing the historic Old Town Square Reuters 4/18 Washington DC, US Lawn stretching towards the Capitol, home of Congress Reuters

5/18 Jerusalem’s Old City A watch showing the full time in front of Damascus Gate Reuters 6/18 London, UK The Houses of Parliament seen from Westminster Bridge Reuters 7/18 Wuhan, China Empty lanes in the city that saw the initial outbreak of disease Reuters 8/18 Havana, Cuba The Malecon road and esplanade winds along the city’s seafront Reuters

9/18 Cairo, Egypt A little busier than elsewhere: midday traffic in Tahrir Square Reuters 10/18 Berlin, Germany The Brandenburg Gate, the sole surviving city gate in the capital Reuters 11/18 Caracas, Venezuela Bolivar Avenue, opened in 1949 and the website of many demonstrations and rallies Reuters 12/18 Moscow, Russia Spasskaya Tower (left) on the eastern wall of the Kremlin, and St Basil’s Cathedral Reuters

13/18 Istanbul,Turkey The harbourside Eminonu district is usually buzzing with activity Reuters 14/18 New Delhi, India Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard that runs through the capital Reuters 15/18 Amman, Jordan The Roman amphitheatre that dates back to the 2nd century AD Reuters 16/18 New York City, US The main concourse of Grand Central station in Manhattan Reuters

17/18 Kiev, Ukraine Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the website of many political protests because the end of the Soviet era Reuters 18/18 Accra, Ghana The odd walker out in the midday sun on Ring Road Central Reuters

The HSE says, if staff are too hot at work, employers should consider: providing fans such as for example desk, pedestal or ceiling-mounted fans; making sure windows could be opened; shading employees from direct sunlight with blinds or by using reflective film on windows to lessen the heating effects of the sun’s rays; setting workstations away from direct sunlight; relaxing formal dress codes; allowing sufficient breaks to enable employees to get cold drinks or cool down; providing additional facilities, eg chilled water dispensers; introducing flexible working patterns, job rotation or workstation rotation to reduce contact with heat; placing insulating materials around hot plant and pipes; and providing air-cooling or air-conditioning.

Do these obligations apply when you’re working from home?

By law, employers are in charge of the health and safety of most employees, including those working from home, according to the HSE, although the rules are just a little blurry since lockdown forced so many people to work remotely.

Watch more

Your employer should still check that you are feeling the work you’re being asked to do at home can be achieved safely; that you have the right equipment to work safely; and that reasonable adjustments are made for a member of staff who includes a disability. If changes are needed, employers are in charge of making sure they happen, says ACAS.

Employees are responsible for telling their manager about any health and safety risks and any homeworking arrangements that need to alter. They might have grounds for claiming a fan on expenses if the temperature at home regularly exceeds what could possibly be considered “reasonable”.

Tom Neil, Acas senior adviser, tells The Independent: “With increasing weather temperatures many workers will find themselves working in hot conditions. In the UK there’s absolutely no maximum temperature that a workplace is permitted to be, rather, advice from the HSE states ‘during working hours, the temperature in all workplaces inside buildings shall be reasonable’.

“During these exceptional times, with so many people working from home, many will look to how they can keep themselves cool, purchasing a fan for example. As with other workplace necessities, the employer and employee might agree that the employer should supply them or the employee might already have everything necessary, or may need certain extras that the employer may be able to provide.”

There are steps you can take to you to ultimately cool down at home. The HSE recommends using window treatments to stop the sun, drinking plenty of water, using a desk or pedestal fan, working away from direct sunlight where possible, and taking regular breaks to cool down.

Should your employer provide specialist equipment?

Employers are in charge of the equipment and technology they offer employees – such as a company laptop – so they can work effectively from home, says ACAS.

They should discuss equipment and technology needs with the employee and support them in setting up any new equipment or technology.

Employers must also regularly assess how their systems and temporary arrangements are working and make any improvements, including assessing workers’ It takes and providing extra equipment where necessary, such as headsets or stationery.

The HSE says employers should meet specialist display screen equipment needs where possible for those working from home. For some equipment (eg keyboards, mouse, riser) this could mean allowing workers to just take this equipment home.

For other larger items (eg ergonomic chairs, height-adjustable desks), organizations are advised to encourage workers to test other ways of fabricating a comfortable working environment (eg supporting cushions).

Are you entitled to extra costs when working from home?

Even prior to the pandemic forced office workers to obtain onboard with home working en masse, those “required” to work remotely were entitled to extra costs for heating and electricity.

Totting up these expenditures individually is possibly more bother than it’s worth – but there’s a flat rate of £6 a week you are able to claim, in the event you wish.

This could be claimed from your employer, who would pay you the additional £6 weekly tax-free. Or, considering many businesses could be struggling at this time, you can claim tax relief on £6 a week through HMRC as an alternative.

The £6 weekly tax relief claim results in about £62 a year for 20 percent basic rate taxpayers, and about £124 a year for anyone on the larger 40 percent tax rate, according to MoneySavingExpert.com.

You can claim by filling out a P87 form.