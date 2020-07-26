UK Weather: Washout weekend continues as Britain braces for more thunder and heavy rain

Advertisement

Britons are braced for another washout today with thunder and heavy rain set to strike the nation when more, after torrential showers and storms the other day.

Despite it being the height of summertime, the windy and uncertain conditions are anticipated to continue well into next week, with rain projection up untilThursday

This early morning there will be warm spells for most locations, and although a scattering of showers will establish, some southern and eastern parts will stay dry.

However it will end up being windy in the far north-west with more relentless rain later on, marking an abrupt end to the mini heatwave.

Yesterday saw a yellow thunderstorm caution in location, with thunder and lightning seen throughout the South up till midnight, and although forecasters state today will be less extreme, rumbles might be heard later on.

Despite the rainstorms anticipated once again today, temperature levels will stay reasonably high, with peaks of 75 F (24 C) in the south of the nation and damp conditions set to continue.

A Met Office representative stated: ‘It will be another day of sunlight and showers for the majority of the UK today, with temperature levels still warm in the south east however turning fresher else where.

Britons are braced for another washout today with thunder and heavy rain set to strike the nation when more, after torrential showers and thunder the other day. Pictured: 2 ladies shelter from the rain last night near Clapham Common in south London

A group of individuals shelter from the rain under a tree on Clapham Common in south west London the other day night. More rain is anticipated today

‘ A warm start for most on Sunday early morning however with bands of showers rapidly can be found in from the west and then showers establishing as we go through the day. Some of these might be heavy sometimes with the odd rumble of thunder.

‘Temperatures will be typical for this time of year and reaching 23 and 24 C in the south and south east.

‘Through Sunday night we will continue to see some showers, with relentless rain moving into parts ofScotland There is more rain to come, especially on Monday and showers too.’

Britain deals with more rain and thunder today after torrential rainstorms the other day. Pictured: buyers using face masks in Bath brave a torrential rainstorm on Saturday

Heavy rain interrupts clubs and dining establishments throughout lockdown healing in Battersea, south London the other day night

Tonight there will be rain in the far north-west and cloud will quickly thicken from the south-west, bringing break outs of rain to much of England, Wales, southern and Scotland and Northern Ireland.

On Monday there will more even more rain, some heavy, clearing slowly eastwards to leave some warm periods and a couple of showers. It will end up being breezy with some strong winds around southern and western coasts.

Also, for bars and dining establishments which have actually just recently resumed with outdoors dining locations, the weekend deluge will be a harsh blow for companies trying to recuperate from the shutdown.

Forecasters are forecasting an adjustable start to the school vacations with uncertain conditions continuing through to a minimum of the very first week of August.

The Met Office’s projection for the remainder of the coming week states: ‘The uncertain style promises to continue with spread showers and strong winds sprinkled with warm spells throughout much of the nation.’

Further rain and strong winds are anticipated at the start of August, with the ‘finest of any drier weather condition’ in the South.

‘It is normally most likely to be on the cool side for much of the nation with any warmer spells more most likely throughout south-eastern parts,’ the Met Office includes.