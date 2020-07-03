UK weather: Torrential rain and gale-force winds will batter Britain

Advertisement

Cloud, rain and gale force winds are expected in Britain this weekend as lockdown restrictions ease – making beer gardens and outdoor restaurant tables a fairly uninviting prospect in many areas.

Tomorrow is set to be mostly overcast around the world, with yet more rain in Wales, the Midlands and North, and a maximum temperature of 66F (19C) or 68F (20C).

Some sunny intervals are expected in eastern areas by the afternoon. Meanwhile, a weather warning has been issued for most of northern England on Sunday, where gale force winds are predicted through the day until 4pm.

Strong waves hit the North Shore section of Blackpool on the Lancashire coast today with more inclement weather still on the way

Tomorrow is placed to be mostly overcast across Britain with some rain (left) while there is a wind warning on Sunday (right)

Gusts within the warning area could reach 50mph to 60mph and forecasters say there might be damage to buildings, power cuts, and a risk of flying debris.

It is a result of be blustery elsewhere with winds greater than 30mph expected on exposed southern coastal areas, such as for example Needles on the Isle of Wight.

The Met Office said the gales are due to a deep area of low pressure crossing the country – and potential damage might be worsened as a result of trees being in full leaf.

A spokesman said the strongest winds are ‘most likely over and to the east of high ground, particularly the Pennines, which may result in some travel disruption’.

They added: ‘With trees in full leaf, fallen branches and damaged trees could cause some localised travel and power disruption.’

Alfred Buckingham harvests lavender at the Roskorwell Farm on the Lizard Peninsula in Cornwall today

Lavender being harvested at the Roskorwell Farm on the Lizard Peninsula in Cornwall today

The most useful of any brightness on Sunday is expected in southern England and Wales during the afternoon, where there might be sunny spells and temperatures reaching a top of 22C (72F) in London and surrounding areas.

In its forecast for the weekend, the Met Office said: ‘Saturday is due to be generally cloudy with further rain and drizzle, most persistent in the north and west. It will be breezy in the South but feeling fairly humid.’

Showery rain is again possible in northern and western aspects of England and Wales through Sunday, the Met Office adds.

Into in a few days, Monday and Tuesday are set to be mostly dry though quite cloudy, but there is certainly an increasing possibility of sunshine and warmer temperatures as the week goes along.

By Thursday, temperatures could reach 75F (24C) in southern England and 68F (20C) to 70F (21C) further north and west.