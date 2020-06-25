UK weather: thunderstorms and torrential rain to follow soaring temperatures | UK news

Soaring temperatures across the UK will be followed closely by thunderstorms and torrential rain over coming days, forecasters have warned.

Wednesday was the greatest day of the year up to now but the Met Office said Thursday could beat that record, with temperatures expected to climb in the Midlands and Wales.

However, thunderstorms are expected to form over the west of the UK in the afternoon, bringing heavy rain, lighting and hail.

West London is forecast to see temperatures peak between 32C and 33C, while elements of Wales could see the mercury rise to 34C.

Should that happen, it will be the hottest June on record in Wales, surpassing the last peak of 33.7C on 18 June 2000.

Met Office meteorologist John Griffiths said the Midlands could see temperatures reach 32C on Thursday, while the Welsh Marches – the area over the Welsh border – could see temperatures of 34C “very locally”.

The warm weather is expected to turn from 4pm on Thursday as thunderstorms form in the south-west and south-east of England, Wales, western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for those areas until 9am on Friday, warning of disruption due to flooding, lightning strikes, hail and wind. Between 30mm to 40mm of rain could fall in under two hours.

The storms are required to carry on from midday on Friday through to 6am on Saturday, with another yellow warning in position for the whole of the UK.

Areas hit by the storms could experience “torrential downpours” with 30-50mm of rain falling in an hour.

On Wednesday the mercury peaked at 32.6C at London’s Heathrow airport at 2.46pm.

The hot weather saw people flock to beaches in huge numbers despite social distancing measures remaining in place.









Bournemouth beach as temperatures rose over the UK. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA



The Met Office raised its heat alert level to three, as health authorities encouraged those most vulnerable – many of whom have been shielding during lockdown – to protect themselves amid the “exceptionally hot weather forecast this week”.

Public Health England (PHE) said the elderly, those with underlying health conditions, and very young children were all more at risk from the higher temperatures.

The amber level three, which remains in position for the east and West Midlands, requires social and healthcare services to target specific actions at high-risk groups, according to the Met Office internet site.

People have been advised to keep cool and stay hydrated where possible.

The Met Office said UV levels were expected to remain at eight across many elements of the UK on Thursday.













People cool off in the water and sunbathe on the riverbank at Hackney Marshes in east London. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images



Dr Michaela Hegglin, associate professor in atmospheric chemistry at the University of Reading’s department of meteorology, said Thursday could see a few of the “highest UV levels ever recorded” in Britain.

She said: “This is because of a variety of factors. We are at the summertime solstice, once the sun is practically directly overhead at one o’clock.

“UV levels this high are rare in the UK, so people with light skin should be very careful to avoid getting burnt. While UV is important for getting vitamin D and keeping us healthy, too much of it can cause skin cancer or eye cataracts.”

Emer O’Connell, consultant in public areas health at PHE, said it was crucial that people kept checking on the vulnerable, as much continued to spend more time at home due to coronavirus.

Shoppers have also been advised to bear in mind they could be forced to spend extra time in the sun due to social distancing measures. And dog owners have already been urged to avoid exercising their pets during the hottest part of the day.

The public can also be being reminded to be careful around water throughout the summer, amid concerns people may be tempted to take a dip to cool off. Thames Valley police said on Wednesday officers had found a body, adhering to a search for a missing man who’s believed to have got in to difficulty in the water at Lulle Brook in Cookham, Berkshire, on Tuesday.