UK weather: Temperatures set to rise every day until Thursday, says Met Office

Temperatures in the UK are expected to rise into the high-20s by the middle of next week, the Met Office has said.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

While parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland will be cloudy and will have outbursts of rain on Sunday, the south will have drier and brighter weather.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, told The Independent: “It’s the central and southern parts of the UK where the driest and sunniest weather will be. That’s where we’ll get the highest temperatures too.”





Mr Burkill said the south east will see maximum temperatures of around 20C on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of fine weather for the bulk of the UK up until Thursday,” he added.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her daily fitness routine near her home in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 2/50 14 May 2020 Senior charge nurse Jan Ferguson views artwork “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, inspired by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres at the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one of a number of artworks which sit on the walls of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred into a purpose-built new home on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 3/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his apartment in Manchester Reuters 4/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street, London PA 5/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 6/50 10 May 2020 A woman passes street art and a poster in East London Reuters 7/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the beach in Brighton Getty 8/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 9/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre during a training session at her home in Portsmouth Reuters 10/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party leader Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 11/50 5 May 2020 The sun appears to explode over the horizon in this montage of images captured by photographer Nick Lucas near his home in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a number of pictures just a few seconds apart on a tripod mounted camera which were then combined to give the eye catching dawn image Nick Lucas/SWNS 12/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outside the fire station in Kirkstall Rd, in memory their colleagues that lost their lives in the line of duty PA 13/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers Reuters 14/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they gather outside New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP via Getty 15/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a field in the Scottish Borders alongside a sign supporting the NHS as the UK continues in lockdown PA 16/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah celebrate his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast provided by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his home in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, formerly a Captain, received a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in excess of £30m, he raised for the NHS by walking laps of his garden Capture the Light Photography/Getty 17/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP 18/50 28 April 2020 NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast, during a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak PA 19/50 27 April 2020 The sun rises behind redundant oil platforms moored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil prices have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors may be looking at one of their biggest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in history. PA 20/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall where the finish of the London Marathon was due to take place today after running 2.6 miles instead of 26 miles to raise money for The Running Charity Reuters 21/50 25 April 2020 A muslim woman walks past balloons outside the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters 22/50 24 April 2020 An empty Brighton Pier, closed during the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures reach 20 degrees in the South East Rex 23/50 23 April 2020 Farmers work with vehicles to prepare a field next to a field of flowering rapeseed near Pontefract, West Yorkshire AFP/Getty 24/50 22 April 2020 The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor at the Bathing House near Howick, Northumberland, as the Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak PA 25/50 21 April 2020 Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire PA 26/50 20 April 2020 A dog walker on Blyth beach in Northumberland PA 27/50 19 April 2020 A piece of coronavirus themed street art grafitti in East London AFP via Getty 28/50 18 April 2020 Members of the City Specialist Cleaning team spray disinfectant around posts in the town centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire PA 29/50 17 April 2020 A taped-up bench in the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester AFP/Getty 30/50 16 April 2020 A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past graffiti in Bow, London Reuters 31/50 15 April 2020 A burned down mobile phone mast in London. According to reports, at least 20 mobile phone masts across Britain are believed to have been vandalised and government and telecom sources are increasingly concerned about the impact of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks EPA 32/50 14 April 2020 The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out PA 33/50 13 April 2020 Walkers enjoy the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London PA 34/50 12 April 2020 A woman prays at the closed doors of Westminster Cathedral ahead of the Easter morning mass in London PA 35/50 11 April 2020 A man jogs on an empty beach in Scarborough as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus PA 36/50 10 April 2020 Military personnel testing people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures Reuters 37/50 9 April 2020 Posters drawn by children displayed in support of the NHS in a building near St Thomas’ Hospital in London Getty 38/50 8 April 2020 A street cleaner in front of Coronavirus messaging on Picadilly Circus in London Getty 39/50 7 April 2020 A jogger on the Millennium Bridge in London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus PA 40/50 6 April 2020 A Royal Signals soldier practices during training held by the British Army. They are preparing them to support the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust in the battle against coronavirus Ministry of Defence/Reuters 41/50 5 April 2020 A police officer advises a woman to go home after spotting her enjoying the sun in Primrose Hill, London AP 42/50 4 March 2020 New Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer speaks on the announcement of his victory in the leadership race of the Labour Party AFP via Getty 43/50 3 April 2020 Health Secretary Matt Hancock and NHS staff stand on marks on the ground, put in place to ensure social distancing guidelines are adhered to, at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday April 3, 2020. Split into more than 80 wards containing 42 beds each, the facility will be used to treat Covid-19 patients who have been transferred from other intensive care units across London. PA 44/50 2 April 2020 A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme Reuters 45/50 1 April 2020 Staff wearing PPE of gloves and face masks, as a preactionary measure against Covid-19, disinfect an ambulance after it arrived with a patient at St Thomas’ Hospital in north London AFP via Getty 46/50 31 March 2020 Llandudno Pier remains closed and deserted of tourists during the pandemic lockdown in Wales Getty 47/50 30 March 2020 Waves break against the pier at Tynemouth, on the North East coast PA 48/50 29 March 2020 Waves crash over a car on the seafront during windy conditions in Broadstairs, Kent PA 49/50 28 March 2020 Derbyshire Police dye the “blue lagoon” in Harpur Hill, Buxton black, as gatherings there are “dangerous” and are “in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government” PA 50/50 27 March 2020 A road sign advising drivers to ‘stay home protect NHS saves lives’ is visible on the M80 near Banknock as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus PA

1/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her daily fitness routine near her home in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 2/50 14 May 2020 Senior charge nurse Jan Ferguson views artwork “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, inspired by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres at the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one of a number of artworks which sit on the walls of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred into a purpose-built new home on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 3/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his apartment in Manchester Reuters 4/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street, London PA

5/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 6/50 10 May 2020 A woman passes street art and a poster in East London Reuters 7/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the beach in Brighton Getty 8/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters

9/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre during a training session at her home in Portsmouth Reuters 10/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party leader Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 11/50 5 May 2020 The sun appears to explode over the horizon in this montage of images captured by photographer Nick Lucas near his home in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a number of pictures just a few seconds apart on a tripod mounted camera which were then combined to give the eye catching dawn image Nick Lucas/SWNS 12/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outside the fire station in Kirkstall Rd, in memory their colleagues that lost their lives in the line of duty PA

13/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers Reuters 14/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they gather outside New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP via Getty 15/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a field in the Scottish Borders alongside a sign supporting the NHS as the UK continues in lockdown PA 16/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah celebrate his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast provided by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his home in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, formerly a Captain, received a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in excess of £30m, he raised for the NHS by walking laps of his garden Capture the Light Photography/Getty

17/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP 18/50 28 April 2020 NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast, during a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak PA 19/50 27 April 2020 The sun rises behind redundant oil platforms moored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil prices have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors may be looking at one of their biggest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in history. PA 20/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall where the finish of the London Marathon was due to take place today after running 2.6 miles instead of 26 miles to raise money for The Running Charity Reuters

21/50 25 April 2020 A muslim woman walks past balloons outside the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters 22/50 24 April 2020 An empty Brighton Pier, closed during the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures reach 20 degrees in the South East Rex 23/50 23 April 2020 Farmers work with vehicles to prepare a field next to a field of flowering rapeseed near Pontefract, West Yorkshire AFP/Getty 24/50 22 April 2020 The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor at the Bathing House near Howick, Northumberland, as the Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak PA

25/50 21 April 2020 Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire PA 26/50 20 April 2020 A dog walker on Blyth beach in Northumberland PA 27/50 19 April 2020 A piece of coronavirus themed street art grafitti in East London AFP via Getty 28/50 18 April 2020 Members of the City Specialist Cleaning team spray disinfectant around posts in the town centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire PA

29/50 17 April 2020 A taped-up bench in the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester AFP/Getty 30/50 16 April 2020 A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past graffiti in Bow, London Reuters 31/50 15 April 2020 A burned down mobile phone mast in London. According to reports, at least 20 mobile phone masts across Britain are believed to have been vandalised and government and telecom sources are increasingly concerned about the impact of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks EPA 32/50 14 April 2020 The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out PA

33/50 13 April 2020 Walkers enjoy the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London PA 34/50 12 April 2020 A woman prays at the closed doors of Westminster Cathedral ahead of the Easter morning mass in London PA 35/50 11 April 2020 A man jogs on an empty beach in Scarborough as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus PA 36/50 10 April 2020 Military personnel testing people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures Reuters

37/50 9 April 2020 Posters drawn by children displayed in support of the NHS in a building near St Thomas’ Hospital in London Getty 38/50 8 April 2020 A street cleaner in front of Coronavirus messaging on Picadilly Circus in London Getty 39/50 7 April 2020 A jogger on the Millennium Bridge in London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus PA 40/50 6 April 2020 A Royal Signals soldier practices during training held by the British Army. They are preparing them to support the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust in the battle against coronavirus Ministry of Defence/Reuters

41/50 5 April 2020 A police officer advises a woman to go home after spotting her enjoying the sun in Primrose Hill, London AP 42/50 4 March 2020 New Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer speaks on the announcement of his victory in the leadership race of the Labour Party AFP via Getty 43/50 3 April 2020 Health Secretary Matt Hancock and NHS staff stand on marks on the ground, put in place to ensure social distancing guidelines are adhered to, at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday April 3, 2020. Split into more than 80 wards containing 42 beds each, the facility will be used to treat Covid-19 patients who have been transferred from other intensive care units across London. PA 44/50 2 April 2020 A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme Reuters

45/50 1 April 2020 Staff wearing PPE of gloves and face masks, as a preactionary measure against Covid-19, disinfect an ambulance after it arrived with a patient at St Thomas’ Hospital in north London AFP via Getty 46/50 31 March 2020 Llandudno Pier remains closed and deserted of tourists during the pandemic lockdown in Wales Getty 47/50 30 March 2020 Waves break against the pier at Tynemouth, on the North East coast PA 48/50 29 March 2020 Waves crash over a car on the seafront during windy conditions in Broadstairs, Kent PA

49/50 28 March 2020 Derbyshire Police dye the “blue lagoon” in Harpur Hill, Buxton black, as gatherings there are “dangerous” and are “in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government” PA 50/50 27 March 2020 A road sign advising drivers to ‘stay home protect NHS saves lives’ is visible on the M80 near Banknock as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus PA

Temperatures will rise every day until Thursday and could get as high as 27C on Wednesday and 28C on Thursday in the south and east of England.

Some places might experience temperatures 10C higher than the average for May, which is 17C in the south east of England.

Before the weather in Scotland improves over the course of the next four days, a “substantial amount” of rain is expected to fall in certain areas.

Watch more

The Met Office predicts that up to 70mm of rain could fall in the space of 48 hours over higher ground in western Scotland from Sunday.

This level of rain is almost equal to the region’s monthly average of 92mm in May.

Conditions in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will become less cloudy and wet by Tuesday.