UK weather: May was sunniest month since records began, Met Office says

The UK’s exceptionally dry and heat May was the sunniest month within the nation since records started, the Met Office has mentioned.

Meteorologists mentioned England additionally noticed its driest May on document and Wales noticed its second driest, with simply 17 per cent of common rainfall for the month in each international locations, in accordance with records which stretch again to 1862.

The Met Office added the UK had seen its sunniest spring, in accordance with records courting again to 1929, with 626 hours of brilliant sunshine beating the earlier excessive of 555 hours in 1948.





Last month’s 266 hours of sunshine beat the earlier document for a calender month – 265 hours in June 1957.

Overall, 2020 has seen the fifth driest spring for the UK and the eight warmest.

This yr’s dry and sunny spring was a dramatic shift from the latest moist winter, which noticed record-breaking rainfall in February.

The Met Office mentioned it had recorded the biggest distinction in rainfall between winter from December to February and spring from March to May this yr.

“The most remarkable aspect is just how much some of the May and spring records for these climate statistics have been exceeded,” mentioned Dr Mark McCarthy, the top of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre.

“Exceeding the UK sunshine record is one thing, but exceeding by over 70 hours is truly exceptional.”

Dr McCarthy added: “The sunshine figures for spring would even be extraordinarily uncommon for summer time and solely three summers would beat spring 2020 for sunshine hours.

“The principal reason for the dry and sunny weather is the extended period of high pressure which has been centred over or close to the UK.”

The mixture of dry, sunny climate and the coronavirus lockdown has put pressures on the nation’s water demand, prompting business physique Water UK to induce the general public to scale back its water consumption.

In the distinctive situations, water corporations have seen an enormous rise in demand for water from households, notably within the evenings, with burn up by 20 per cent and a few areas seeing peak demand of as much as 40 per cent above regular for the time of yr.

However, the moist winter has meant hosepipe bans sooner or later are unlikely.

“These are exceptional times and the record-breaking dry weather is a powerful reminder of what a precious, natural resource our water is,” Christine McGourty, Water UK’s chief government, mentioned.

“With so many individuals at residence and having fun with their gardens, water corporations are seeing document demand for water, which might trigger points with water strain.

“Working together, we can all make a difference right now, so let’s use water wisely.”

Ms McGourty famous that individuals shouldn’t use much less water for hygiene functions in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic however they might reduce their consumption in different methods.

“We need to keep washing our hands, but make other small changes to our water use, for example cutting back on paddling pools and sprinklers, particularly at the peak times in the evening,” she mentioned.

Additional reporting by PA