UK weather: Frequent lightning and downpours to hit UK following hottest day of the year

Frequent lightning and torrential downpours may hit some components of the UK on Thursday following the hottest day of the year thus far, forecasters say.

Thousands of folks flocked to parks on Wednesday to make the most of the sunshine following virtually two months of lockdown.

The mercury rose to 27.8C close to London, up from the earlier 2020 excessive set the day earlier than when temperatures rose to 26.2C.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not simply the headlines

Earlier this month the authorities eased social distancing measures to enable Britons to see one individual from one other family and take limitless quantities of train.

A home journey ban was additionally lifted, which means that folks can now drive to seashores and pure magnificence spots – offered they return house on the identical day.

Read extra

Images from round the UK confirmed that 1000’s of Britons took to the nation’s seashores on Wednesday, with some of England’s hottest coastal areas full of sun-seekers.

Police in the southwest of England stated they had been overrun by travellers, with one pressure in Barnstaple including that site visitors wardens had been in danger of operating out of tickets as folks deserted their automobiles and headed for North Devon coast.

It was an analogous image in Southend and Brighton the place sunbathers soaked up the rays.

But some dwelling in coastal communities and magnificence spots have questioned whether or not it’s secure for folks to be travelling and raised considerations about social distancing on busy seashores.

Residents dwelling close to the Lake District arrange roadblocks and faux indicators to discourage day-trippers from visiting throughout lockdown.

Read extra

No hype, simply the recommendation and evaluation you want

While temperatures will stay comparatively heat in the coming days, some areas will expertise unsettled durations of climate on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, the south east of England may see thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

Paul Gundersen, Met Office chief meteorologist, stated: “Thursday will probably be one other heat day with hazy sunshine though there’s the potential for thunderstorms to develop throughout England, Wales and southeast Scotland.

“It is across east and southeast England where these are most likely, with frequent lightning, hail and torrential downpours of up to 40mm in a few hours all possible.”

Following Thursday’s thunderstorms it’s going to flip cooler and extra unsettled for everybody, as an Atlantic low strain strikes shut to the UK.

On Friday, a deep space of low strain will observe to the northwest of the UK, the Met says. It will carry a spell of robust winds and a danger of gales to components of Northern Ireland, northern England and a lot of Scotland.

Going into the weekend, the climate will flip showery and temperatures are possible to be a lot cooler than earlier in the week, returning to round common for this time of year.