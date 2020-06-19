UK weather: Conditions to become drier and brighter on Saturday after heavy showers on Friday

The UK will experience some more varied weather on Friday before conditions become drier and brighter on Saturday, the Met Office has said.

Conditions on Friday will start damp and cloudy for Wales, south-west England and Northern Ireland.

As the rain is pushed north-eastwards by south-westerly winds, it’s going to break up in to more scattered showers.

Sharp downpours are then expected in central and southern Scotland, north England and East Anglia, with the chance of thunder too.





However, some brighter spells will emerge by the afternoon, following broadly speaking lighter outbreaks of rain.

Aidan McGivern, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Certainly a drier and brighter day for much of England and Wales compared to Thursday. And the temperatures will be higher as a result.”

This comes after thunderstorm and rain warnings, along with flood alerts, were set up for elements of England and Wales on Wednesday and Thursday.

Northern Scotland is predicted to record the highest temperature on Friday with the mercury set to rise to a warm 24C. However, places on the coast like Aberdeen will undoubtedly be cooler as a result of mist and will struggle to enter into the mid-teens.

Looking ahead to the evening, a band of rain will drift north before clearing.

Saturday will feel like a brighter and warmer day, with most places staying dry, aside from a few isolated showers in central and southern areas.

On Sunday, the Met Office predicts a combination of sunny spells and showers, with the most sustained downpours expected to fall in the north-west