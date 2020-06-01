UK, US urge Russia to stop sending mercenaries to Libya – Middle East Monitor

Britain and the United States yesterday denounced Russia’s position in Libya’s battle and urged Moscow to stop sending mercenaries to assist Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar, AFP reported.

“We remain particularly concerned by further reports that external parties continue to provide material, equipment, [and] mercenaries,” stated Jonathan Allen, the UK’s deputy everlasting consultant to the United Nations.

This comes after a UN report confirmed the presence of Russian and Syrian fighters in Libya.

“Wagner Group activities continue to exacerbate the conflict and prolong the suffering of the Libyan people,” Allen stated.

Libya: We will present proof of UAE’s involvement in killing of our individuals

“All actors involved in the conflict in Libya must immediately suspend military operations,” stated American Ambassador Kelly Craft.

Last month, Russia was accused by Libya’s inside minister of finishing up a chemical assault in Libya.

Russia’s mercenaries used nerve brokers in opposition to forces loyal to Libya’s internationally backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces in Salah Al-Din space in southern Tripoli, Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha instructed reporters.

Russia’s Wagner Group is likely one of the most controversial our bodies among the many mercenaries. It is owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with shut hyperlinks to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

READ: Libya pro-government military destroys Haftar air defence system

According to Bloomberg, the Wagner Group introduced over 1,000 militia fighters to Libya, together with Russian pilots who prepare Haftar’s troops and Russian Sukhoi-22 kind battle planes which have been noticed in Libya’s skies.

Mercenaries who beforehand had area expertise in Ukraine are combating on the front-line in Libya, in accordance to Euronews.

Last January, Turkish President Recep Erdogan stated that greater than 2,000 Wagner mercenaries had been at the moment combating in Libya.

Putin has nevertheless denied that any Russian servicemen are in Libya performing on behalf of the state or receiving cost from Russia.

READ: UN envoy pushes for finish to international fuelling of Libya battle