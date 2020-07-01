UK unveils ‘special bespoke’ escape route for three million Hong Kong residents after China clapdown

Boris Johnson unveiled solid plans for the UK to take in around three million Hong Kong residents nowadays as he bloody China more than a draconian fresh clampdown upon opposition.

The Prime Minister struck out after the introduction of a new landmark fresh security legislation giving the particular communist express sweeping capabilities to reprimand dissent within the former British territory.

He stated that the legal guidelines – which usually sparked a fresh wave associated with protests nowadays – had been a a ‘clear plus serious violation’ of the combined declaration between UK plus China over Hong Kong’s potential.

And he stated that the UK would open up its doorways to those dwelling there to visit Britain in order to escape the particular clampdown from the totalitarian routine.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions today Mr Johnson mentioned: ‘The achievement an imp?t of this nationwide security legislation constitutes an obvious and significant breach in the Sino-British joints declaration.

‘It violates Hong Kong’s large degree of autonomy and is inside direct issues with Hong Kong’s simple laws. The law furthermore threatens liberties and protection under the law protected from the joint announcement.

‘We made clear that when China carried on down this particular path we might introduce a fresh route for those with ”British National Overseas” status to the UK, granting these people limited keep to remain web-site and get live and work within the UK plus thereafter to use for passports, and that is just what we will perform now.’

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab later informed MPs of which BNOs might receive five-years’ leave to stay under a ‘bespoke’ immigration strategy.

A man having a ‘Hong Kong Independence’ a flag was the 1st to be caught hours after the law arrived to force, 23 years for the day considering that Britain came back the former nest to Chinese rule.

Shadow overseas secretary Lisa Nandy brought up concerns above police violence in Hong Kong plus called for an query.

She told the particular Commons: ‘Overnight pepper squirt and normal water cannons have been used from the pro-democracy protesters. It has become time for Britain to acquire on an query into authorities brutality.’

Hong Kongers ‘could face £10,000 expenses to gain complete UK citizenship’ Hong Kong residents wishing to come to be full British citizens may face spending up to £10,000 inside Home Office fees, an attorney warned nowadays. Dominic Raab stated that holders associated with British National (Overseas) standing and their household would be able to use for five years’ limited keep to remain, having a right to function or examine. After this they might apply for settled standing for per year, after that they can can use for complete citizenship. But Kathryn Bradbury, a partner plus head associated with citizenship plus Immigration in City lawyer Payne Hicks Beach, mentioned: ‘Although it truly is called a”route to citizenship” it would, beneath the current guidelines only consult periods associated with immigration standing of 12 months, green and might take most likely five yrs (possibly longer) in order to obtain Indefinite Leave to Remain (permanent residence) along with a further twelve months for passports. ‘All of which can be subject to gathering future migration criteria which usually change frequently. ‘This lacks conviction and can be extremely expensive in Home Office program fees associated with over £10,000. ‘It can be much more fair to simply consult full British citizenship to persons provided their BNO status, simply because has been advised by the UK’s leading counsel on UK nationality legislation.’

Mr Johnson will be under pressure through across the personal spectrum for taking a harder stance in opposition to Beijing, which includes over the part of Chinese firm Huawei in the UK’s 5G community.

He was also dealing with calls to do something over the break of the particular 1985 Sino-British Joint Declaration, the legally executed agreement to provide Hong Kong a level associated with autonomy for at least 50 years beneath the ‘one gathering, two systems’ plan.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told MPs this afternoon: ‘For our component, the PM HOURS and the Government are superior, the UK will keep the word.

‘We may live up to our own responsibilities to individuals of Hong Kong and i also can tell the particular House of which after more detailed conversations with the Home Secretary, I could now confirm we will check out honour our commitment to alter the arrangements for those holding BNO status.

‘And I could update honourable members that we get worked with ministers right throughout Whitehall and have now produced proposals for an unique immigration route for BNOs and their dependants. We may grant BNOs five years’ limited keep to remain, having a right to function or examine.

‘After these several years they shall be able to use for satisfied status plus after another 12 a few months with satisfied status, they are able to use for passports.

‘This is a specific bespoke group of arrangements, produced for the initial circumstances we all face and light in our historic determination to the people associated with Hong Kong. All of the people with BNO status is going to be eligible simply because will their particular dependants who will be usually hawaiian for resident ) in Hong Kong as well as the Home Office will set up a simple efficient application procedure and I may reassure (honourable members) you will see no quotas on amounts.’

Police display a public announcement banner showing a warning to protesters in Causeway Bay before the annual handover march in Hong Kong thoday

Police detain a protester after spraying pepper spray during a protest marking the 23rd anniversary of UK pulling out of Hong Kong in 1997

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told MPs this afternoon that the legislation contains measures that ‘directly threaten the freedoms and rights’ of the people of Hong Kong

The UK has offered to allow almost three million of Hong Kong’s inhabitants the opportunity to come to Britain if Beijing imposes the national security law.

Boris Johnson has said he would effectively upgrade the status of British National (Overseas) passports, which 350,000 people in Hong Kong hold and 2.5 million are eligible to apply for, to grant immigration rights beyond the current six-month limit.

Mr told MPs this afternoon that the legislation contains measures that ‘directly threaten the freedoms and rights’ of the people of Hong Kong.

He said: ‘First, the legislation violates the high degree of autonomy, executive and legitimate powers and independent judicial authority provided for in paragraph 3 of the joint declaration.’

Mr Raab told MPs that the legislation also contains measures ‘that directly threaten the freedoms and rights protected by the joint declaration’.

He said the measures ‘represent a flagrant assault on freedom of speech and freedom of peaceful protest for the people of Hong Kong’.

Mr Raab said: ‘Third, the legislation provides that Hong Kong’s chief executive rather than the chief justice will appoint judges to hear national security cases, a move that clearly risks undermining the independence of Hong Kong’s judiciary.’

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab addressed reporters outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office this morning

Tom Tugendhat, the Tory chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, raised concerns about Chinese influence in the UK’s universities.

Mr Tugendhat said he welcomes the Government’s commitment to those holding BNO passports.

He added: ‘Can I also, however, state that the nature of extraterritoriality that he speaks about has direct implications on our own university sector and on freedom of speech within our own academic institutions as Chinese students have already been influenced to silence debate and change outcomes here in the UK.’

On British judges sitting in Hong Kong, Mr Tugendhat said: ‘How can they do that, how can they defend civil rights and commercial rights if they are being violated by the very law they are sent to uphold?’

He added: ‘And as one final point, would he join with me and the chairs of the select committees of Australia, Canada and New Zealand and call not just to make a statement at the UN Human Rights Council, but to ask that same council to send a special rapporteur to Hong Kong, because what happens in Hong Kong matters to the whole world?’

Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam strongly endorsed the new law in her speech marking the 23rd anniversary of the handover today.

‘This decision was necessary and timely to maintain Hong Kong’s stability,’ Lam said following a flag-raising ceremony and the playing of China’s national anthem.

Speaking at the harbour-front venue where the last British governor Chris Patten handed Hong Kong back to Chinese rule, Lam described it as the most important development in the 23 years since then.

Luo Huining, the head of Beijing’s top representative office in Hong Kong, said at the ceremony that the law was a ‘common aspiration’ of Hong Kong citizens.

A pro-democracy party, The League of Social Democrats, organised a protest march during the flag-raising ceremony.

About a dozen participants chanted slogans echoing demands from protesters last year for political reform and an investigation into accusation of police abuse.

The law’s passage topples the legal firewall that has existed between the city’s judiciary and the mainland’s party-controlled courts.

Critics say the law effectively ends the ‘one country, two systems’ framework under which Hong Kong was promised a ‘high degree of autonomy’ after the handover.

China promised to maintain Hong Kong’s way of life for at least 50 years, but 23 of them have passed and critics say that Beijing has already reneged on the deal.

Article 55 of the law states that Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong could exercise jurisdiction over ‘complex’ or ‘serious’ cases.

In Beijing, Zhang Xiaoming of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said suspects arrested by Beijing’s new security office could be tried on the mainland.

He said the mainland’s national security office abided by Chinese law and that Hong Kong”s legal system could not be expected to implement the laws of the mainland.

Local authorities are barred from interfering with central government bodies operating in Hong Kong while they are carrying out their duties, according to the text of the law.

Schools, social groups, media outlets, websites and others will be monitored while China’s central government will have authority over the activities of foreign non-governmental organizations and media outlets in Hong Kong.

Article 38 even suggests that people living outside Hong Kong could be prosecuted for crimes committed abroad.

Police have already begun enforcing the new law, holding up a purple banner warning protesters that they could be prosecuted under it.

A woman with a sign saying ‘Hong Kong independence’ adorned with British and American flags met the same fate as the first man arrested, with police vowing to ‘take resolute enforcement action in accordance with’ the new law.

‘Advocacy for independence of Hong Kong is against the law,’ security minister John Lee told reporters.

More than 70 others were arrested over illegal gatherings, although they were not detained under the new law.

A campaign group called Fight for Freedom: Stand With Hong Kong said it was the ‘darkest day for the people of Hong Kong since the handover in 1997’.

‘What it means is that Hong Kong, as the world knows it, is dead,’ the group said, comparing the law to the construction of the Berlin Wall.

‘This sweeping law has effectively ended ‘One Country, Two Systems’, which has been the foundation of Hong Kong’s prosperity.’

More than two dozen countries – including Britain, France, Germany and Japan – urged Beijing to reconsider the law, saying in a statement to the UN Human Rights Council that it undermines the city’s freedoms.

The U.S. has already begun moves to end special trade terms given to the territory, saying military exports could fall into the hands of the Communist Party.

Congress has also moved to impose sanctions on people deemed connected to political repression in Hong Kong, including police officials.

Britain has said it could offer residency and possible citizenship to about three million of Hong Kong’s 7.5million people.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said today that Beijing had breached the Joint Declaration between the UK and China which agreed the terms of the handover.

Due to make a statement to MPs in the House of Commons later in the day, Mr Raab said he will ‘honour’ the UK commitment to those with the British National (Overseas) nationality.

His Labour counterpart Lisa Nandy said the government had ‘failed to provide further details’ on the proposals since first voicing them five weeks ago, and urged Mr Raab to ‘lay out the concrete steps he will take’ later today.

China has said it will impose visa restrictions on Americans it sees as interfering over Hong Kong.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the threat of a visa ban as a sign of ‘how Beijing refuses to take responsibility for its own choices’ and said the law’s adoption ‘destroys the territory’s autonomy and one of China’s greatest achievements.’

Beijing’s ‘paranoia and fear of its own people’s aspirations have led it to eviscerate the very foundation of the territory’s success,’ Pompeo said in a statement.

Canada, meanwhile, updated a travel advisory for citizens in Hong Kong warning that they faced an increased risk of arbitrary detention or even extradition to China.

China said Canada’s actions were ‘completely unreasonable.’ ‘Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs, no foreign country should interfere,’ foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing.

In Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a breakaway province, authorities opened a new office to deal with Hong Kongers seeking refuge.

Around 5,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year as the city was shaken by massive anti-government protests.

Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong have repeatedly said the legislation is aimed at a few ‘troublemakers’ and will not affect rights and freedoms.

Zhang, the official at the Hong Kong and Macau office, rejected foreign criticism of the law today and said: ‘It’s none of your business’.

‘If what we want is one country, one system, it would have been simple,’ Zhang said. ‘We are completely able to impose the criminal law, the criminal procedure and the national security law and other national laws on Hong Kong.

‘Why would we need to put so much effort into formulating a national security law tailor-made for Hong Kong?’

Some pro-Beijing officials and political commentators say the law is aimed at sealing Hong Kong’s ‘second return’ to the motherland after the first failed to secure order.

They also say the measure will restore business confidence after a year of historic pro-democracy protests.

Millions took to the streets last year while a smaller hardcore of protesters frequently battled police in violent confrontations that saw more than 9,000 arrested.

Hong Kong banned protests in recent months, citing previous unrest and the coronavirus pandemic, although local transmissions have ended.

‘With the release of the full detail of the law, it should be clear to those in any doubt that this is not the Hong Kong they grew up in,’ said Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer in Dubai.

‘I saw this morning there are celebrations for Hong Kong”s handover, but to me it is a funeral, a funeral for ‘one country two systems’,’ said lawmaker Kwok Ka-ki.

China yesterday boasted of holding ‘a sword over lawbreakers’ heads’ after Beijing passed the new security law.

President Xi Jinping signed the law into effect Tuesday after it was unanimously passed by Beijing’s rubber-stamp legislative house, side-stepping a vote inside Hong Kong.

The ‘one country, two systems’ formed the bedrock of the city’s transformation into a world-class business hub, bolstered by a reliable judiciary.

Critics have long accused Beijing of chipping away at that status, nevertheless they describe the security law as the most brazen move yet.

Human rights groups have warned the law could target opposition politicians seen as insufficiently loyal to Beijing for arrest or perhaps disqualification.

Amnesty International said before the law was published in full that it appeared to contain ‘frightening loopholes that would enable mainland authorities to detain and try suspects’.

‘There are also questions over whether the law will allow national security detainees to be dealt with differently from other criminal suspects,’ Amnesty said.

‘This could include being held in special detention facilities or being detained for indefinite periods of time. It could even involve being extradited to the mainland – a threat that prompted, and was blunted by, the 2019 protest movement.’

On the mainland, national security laws are routinely used to jail critics, especially for the vague offence of ‘sabotage, agitation, destabilization’.

‘It marks the end of Hong Kong that the world knew before,’ said activist figurehead Joshua Wong, as he quit the pro-democracy Demosisto party he founded during the 2014 umbrella protest amid fears of reprisals.

‘With sweeping powers and ill-defined law, the city will turn into a secret police state. Hong Kong protesters now face high possibilities of being extradited to China’s courts for trials and existence sentences,’ this individual added.