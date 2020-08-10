Talks in between Tokyo and London over a brand-new trade deal have actually struck a snag after Liz Truss, UK trade secretary, demanded bringing Stilton cheese into the settlements.

Both sides came close to an arrangement in London recently, however Ms Truss is claiming a much better deal for British food, with a specific concentrate on efforts to improve sales of blue cheese in Japan.

The conflict shows the “cars for cheese” trade talks in between the EU and Japan ahead of in 2015’s arrangement in between the 2 financial superpowers. But while the UK is intending to mainly mirror that deal, Ms Truss is hoping a symbolic Stilton cheese “win” will reveal the UK has the ability to protect a much better deal than the one gotten by the EU.

Britain and Japan are now hurrying to protect a deal to change the EU trade arrangement that will stop to use to the UK at the end of the post-Brexit shift duration in January.

Ms Truss is enthusiastic about British cheese’s location in global markets. She attained cult status on social networks in 2014 after an extreme speech to the Conservative celebration conference in which she informed a bemused audience that Britain’s trade deficit in cheese was “a disgrace”.