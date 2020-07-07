Face masks could become compulsory in shops after the Health Secretary acknowledged they truly are an ‘important part of our armoury’.

Matt Hancock confirmed that he will be reviewing the data particularly because the virus is indeed transmissible in crowded places indoors.

His comments came after a leading scientist warned that Britain was lagging far behind other Western countries in the use of face masks.

Professor Sir Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, the UK’s national academy of science, claimed many remained overly sceptical concerning the coverings.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is pictured answering a question related to coronavirus in the House of Commons, London yesterday. Hancock confirmed yesterday he would be reviewing the evidence on whether face masks ought to be made mandatory indoors

Scotland will make face masks mandatory in shops from Friday although First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged clients to enter into the habit of with them sooner. In the Commons yesterday Mr Hancock was asked by Labour MP Clive Betts whether however reconsider the guidance for England.

Mr Betts said: ‘Will he look again at the lack of any suggestions about wearing face masks in supermarkets as well as other shops, as surely it’s just as easy to catch the virus in a supermarket queue as in a bus?’

The Health Secretary replied very simply ‘yes’ however. He also confirmed however be considering whether individuals who didn’t have to wear coverings on public transport for medical reasons, for example, should be forced to display badges.

Later, when discussing the wearing of face masks more broadly speaking, he added: ‘The use of face coverings which are not formal face masks is valuable particularly in some circumstances and therefore it’s mandated on public transport and it has been long recommended in some shops.

‘Face coverings are an incredibly essential part of our armoury.’

A Retail worker wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, works in the window display of a UNIQLO store on Oxford Street in London on June 12, 2020

A Department of Health source said that while Mr Hancock was not thinking about issuing any immediate instructions on wearing face masks in shops, the issue was being kept under constant review.

And a Downing Street spokesman said: ‘Face coverings can help us protect the others and reduce steadily the spread of the virus if people are infected but maybe not showing symptoms.’

Yesterday Professor Ramakrishnan said not wearing face masks should be considered anti-social, akin to drink driving or not wearing a seatbelt.

His own research found just 25 per cent of Britons had used a face mask as of April in contrast to 83 % in Italy and 66 per cent in the usa.

He said: ‘The public took to handwashing and distancing but remain sceptical about face coverings.

‘You only need to continue public transport, where they truly are supposed to be mandatory, to observe how many people are ignoring this new rule.’