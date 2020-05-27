UK to charge ex-Daesh fighters for ‘conflict selfies’ with dead bodies – Middle East Monitor

Ex-Daesh fighters might face prosecution for ugly “conflict selfies” with severed heads and dead bodies, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has stated.

Daesh terrorists have been identified to {photograph} themselves with mutilated dead bodies to put up on social media channels, with authorities searching for to charge them for that on high of different terror offences.

Recently arrested Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, notoriously generally known as Daesh executioner “Jihadi John”, was a selected fan of the gory custom, and infamously posted a photograph of himself posing with a beheaded sufferer of Daesh.

The now 29-year-old walked out of his dad and mom’ million-pound Maida Vale residence to be a part of the militant group in 2013, forsaking his budding profession as an aspiring rapper.

The CPS has admitted it has not but managed to prosecute any of the 400 returned Daesh fighters for warfare crimes or terrorism “solely on the basis of an image” but.

European Union prosecutors are additionally wanting into how to deal with ex-Jihadist overseas fighters, together with charging them with genocide, warfare crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity.

Daesh militants have been reported to be partake in notably grisly sports activities with the just lately executed, together with “playing football” with a severed head throughout a very brutal raid in Syria’s Yarmouk.

Sixteen-year-old Amjad informed the Daily Mail: “I saw two members of Daesh playing with a severed head as if it was a football. Wearing a baseball cap sideways, rapper-style, the youth has a swollen eye and chin.”

“Daesh came to my home looking for my brother who’s in the Palestinian Popular Committees. They beat me until I passed out and left me for dead.”

The similar assault noticed kids being murdered in entrance of their dad and mom and beating folks unconscious.

Over 400 Daesh fighters have returned to the UK from battle zones akin to Syria and Iraq.