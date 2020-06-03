UK to change immigration rules for Hong Kong citizens if China passes law

Image copyright

A Hong Kong protester demonstrating in opposition to China’s new law raises his British National Overseas passport





Britain will change its immigration rules and supply hundreds of thousands of individuals in Hong Kong “a route to citizenship” if China imposes new safety legal guidelines, Boris Johnson has mentioned.

Writing within the Times, Mr Johnson mentioned the UK would “have no choice” however to uphold its ties with the territory.

China is dealing with mounting criticism over its deliberate law.

Many folks in Hong Kong concern it may finish their distinctive freedoms, which the remainder of China doesn’t have.

China’s new law: Why is Hong Kong nervous?

The UK is already in talks with allies together with the US and Australia about what to do if China imposes the brand new law – which might make it a criminal offense to undermine Beijing’s authority – and other people begin fleeing Hong Kong.

In the Times on Wednesday, the prime minister confirmed that if China passes the law, folks in Hong Kong who maintain British National (Overseas) passports will probably be allowed to come to the UK for 12 months with out a visa. Currently they’re allowed to come for six months.

Around 350,000 folks in Hong Kong presently have already got a BNO passport, however 2.6 million others are additionally eligible.

A brand new wave of protests have taken place in Hong Kong over the nationwide safety law





Passport-holders would even be given additional immigration rights, together with the suitable to work.

This “could place them on a route to citizenship,” Mr Johnson mentioned.

More concerning the BNO passport and what may change

‘Britain is not going to stroll away’

The prime minister added that the immigration adjustments “would amount to one of the biggest changes in our visa system in British history”.

“If it proves necessary, the British government will take this step and take it willingly.

“Many folks in Hong Kong concern their lifestyle, which China pledged to uphold, is below menace.

“If China proceeds to justify their fears, then Britain could not in good conscience shrug our shoulders and walk away; instead we will honour our obligations and provide an alternative.”

Mr Johnson mentioned China’s nationwide safety law would “dramatically erode” Hong Kong’s autonomy





Hong Kong is a former British colony. It was handed again to China from British management in 1997.

As a part of an settlement signed on the time, it enjoys some freedoms not seen in mainland China – and these are set out in a mini-constitution known as the Basic Law.

BNO passports had been granted to all Hong Kong citizens born earlier than the Chinese handover in 1997 and whereas they permit the holder some safety from the UK overseas service they don’t presently give the suitable to dwell or work in Britain.

How is Hong Kong run?

The background you want on Hong Kong’s protests

There has been widespread worldwide criticism of China’s proposed law and the UK authorities’s announcement marks a step up in Britain’s opposition to it.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab mentioned the UK was in talks with international locations within the Five Eyes alliance about how to deal with a possible “exodus” of individuals from the realm.

He urged China to rethink its plans which, he mentioned, would threaten Hong Kong’s autonomy and prosperity.

Senior MPs from Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have urged the United Nations to appoint a particular envoy to Hong Kong to monitor how the brand new law impacts human rights.

Earlier this week, seven former UK overseas secretaries urged Mr Johnson to kind a world alliance to co-ordinate a response.