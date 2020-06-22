UK terror clampdown considered after Reading knife murders

Boris Johnson today hinted at a terror clampdown after the lethal attack in Reading which left three people dead.

Downing Street said he had been regularly briefed by security officials over Saturday night’s rampage as Home Secretary Priti Patel became probably the most senior minister to visit the scene.

The PM’s spokesman insisted the government was determined to ‘learn the lessons’ of the bloody attack in the Berkshire commuter town.

Police including counter-terrorism detectives continue steadily to question Libyan suspect Khairi Saadallah within the multiple killing.

Mr Johnson’s signal came as the former head of UK counter-terrorism policing said that security services could not crack every ‘known suspect’.

Sir Mark Rowley, former assistant commissioner for specialist operations in the Metropolitan Police, said forces and security services face a ‘wicked problem’ deciding which of the 40,000 people recognized to them could launch a terror attack.

This afternoon, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman told reporters: ‘The Prime Minister has said that if you will find any lessons to be learned, or if you will find any changes that need to be made to prevent such events from happening again, we shall not hesitate to act to take that action once we have before.’

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the Commons this afternoon that she was determined to see ‘swift justice’

American Joe Ritchie-Bennett, who was from Philadelphia, was also killed, along with a third victim who’s yet to be identified

He added: ‘In February, following Streatham attack, we brought forward legislation, the Terrorist Offenders (Restriction of Early Release) Act, which ended the automatic release of terrorists offenders at the halfway point of their sentence, This put on all serving prisoners.

‘So we now have shown that where you will find lessons to be learned we will act, but in terms of this case, I can’t discuss it further given it is just a life investigation.’

Two of the dead from Saturday have so far been identified: American Joe Ritchie-Bennett and British history teacher James Furlong, 36, who have been friends, were at exactly the same picnic each time a man with a knife struck.

A third victim is yet to be identified, while two others who were injured stay static in hospital plus one has now been discharged.

Saadallah, who’s thought to have only been released from prison for various offences 17 days ago, found the attention of MI5 this past year, after they suspected that he was likely to travel to Syria for ‘extremist reasons’.

The 25-year-old, who lived a mile away from the scene and was thought to enjoy smoking cannabis and drinking whisky, allegedly claimed to have fought both for and against Islamic State – even though officials assessing him found he failed to subscribe to any ideology or belief system and alternatively had mental health issues.

At the scene, Ms Patel today told reporters: ‘I mean this is a tragic, tragic event, it really is. We’ve seen three people die, so there is certainly extensive work that’s happening, yes, with the police but obviously now with CT (counter-terrorism) police as well, and the intelligence community and all facets of policing.

‘We’ve got a lot of information to gather, we must look at all aspects as to what happened on Saturday, the individual that’s in custody as well, to ensure, yes, justice is served.

‘But, also, we make sure that we learn the lessons from what has happened within the weekend to avoid anything similar to this from happening again.’

In the Commons later, Ms Patel told MPs she was determined to see ‘swift justice’.

The Home Secretary said it had been it was vital that you ‘learn the lessons’ of the bloody attack in the commuter town on Saturday evening as she met police in Forbury Gardens

She said the emergency services who tackled the assailant and tended to the wounded were ‘heroes’ and ‘the best of us’.

‘A young, unarmed officer took down the suspect without hesitation while still another performed emergency first aid to those who were injured,’ she said.

‘These officers are heroes. They showed courage, bravery and selflessness way beyond their years. They are the best of us.

‘I would also want to pay tribute to the response of each and every emergency service that attended the scene as well as members of the general public who stepped in to prevent further lack of life.’

Ms Patel added that it’s ‘clear that the threat posed by lone actors is growing’.

She said: ‘The United Kingdom has the most readily useful security service and police in the world. Since 2017 they’ve foiled 25 terrorist plots including eight driven by right-wing ideologies.

‘They serve the united states with professionalism and courage, embodying what the British public rightfully expect from those on the front distinct the battle against violent extremists and terrorists.

‘The UK’s counter-terrorism strategy remains perhaps one of the most comprehensive ways to countering terrorism in the world.

‘But just about everyone has too often seen the results of poisonous extremist ideology. The terrorist threat that we face is complex, diverse and rapidly changing.

‘It is clear that the threat posed by lone actors keeps growing.’

In Reading today, a minute’s silence occured at 10am, while students of Mr Furlong, head of history at the Holt Community School in Wokingham, will flock to a church to remember him by lighting candles and laying flowers.

Mr Ritchie-Bennett was working for a Dutch pharmaceutical firm in the Berkshire town for approximately a decade having previously been employed by a London lawyer when that he first moved to England.

Sir Mark had earlier told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme ‘What you wind up with operationally is about, I believe, about 3,000 people under investigation at one stage.

Sir Mark Rowley, former assistant commissioner for specialist operations in the Metropolitan Police, said forces and security services face a ‘wicked problem’ deciding which of the 40,000 people known to them could launch a terror attack

‘But there is certainly 40,000 people… whose names have touched the machine.

‘And in that 40,000 are lots of volatile people who dip in and out of interests in extreme ideology, and to spot one of those who’s going to go from a casual interest right into a determined attacker, which can happen in a matter of days, is the most wicked problem that the services face.’

One onlooker, Lawrence Wort (in blue), said that he saw the person stab three men ‘in the neck and beneath the arms’ before turning around and running towards him. He and his group fled and the attacker then tried to stab another group sitting down. Two of the three victims, Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and James Furlong, 36, will also be pictured above (in green)

Asked about concerns among the public, Ms Priti Patel said she was ‘very restricted and constrained’ in what she could answer as a result of ongoing investigation but said security services ‘work intensively’ to look at risks posed by individuals.

‘The security services have records on thousands of people, and rightly so, subjects of interest, people of concern,’ she told reporters.

‘There is very little I can say, but at the conclusion of your day when it comes to MI5 and our intelligence and security services, they work intensively to check out the backgrounds of individuals to see what sort of risk they pose to society, to the communities.

‘And they act appropriately in terms of what sort of protective measures are positioned in place around those individuals, and what sort of protections are expected.’

On the current terror threat level, Ms Patel said that police was ‘clear’ they certainly were not searching for anyone else associated with the attack, but added that the general public should ‘always be vigilant’ and ‘always remain alert’.