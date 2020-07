Image copyright

Reuters

The UK will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong “immediately and indefinitely”, says Dominic Raab.

Announcing the relocate the Commons, the foreign secretary said the UK “wants a positive relationship” with China.

But he said the “imposition” of the newest national security law in Hong Kong by Bejing was a “serious violation” of the country’s international obligations.

Labour said it would support changes to the law, calling it a “step in the right direction”.