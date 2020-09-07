UK Sport: Dame Katherine Grainger says win-at-all-costs mentality is unacceptable | News News









Chair of UK Sport Dame Katherine Grainger says anyone who abuses their position of trust in high-performance sport is not welcome.

Team GB’s most decorated female athlete with five Olympic rowing medals is awaiting the findings of the Whyte Review, an independent QC led report into a number of allegations of abuse made by gymnasts.

“It’s very clear: there has never been a situation where it was agreed or accepted that winning was the only thing that mattered and anything was going to be acceptable as long as winning was the outcome,”…