UK Sport: Dame Katherine Grainger says win-at-all-costs mentality is unacceptable | News News

Geraint Hughes
Sky Sports News
UK Sport’s latest culture findings show a 14 per cent fall in reports of staff experiencing and/or witnessing unacceptable behaviour
Last Updated: 07/09/20 10:13pm
Chair of UK Sport Dame Katherine Grainger says anyone who abuses their position of trust in high-performance sport is not welcome.
Team GB’s most decorated female athlete with five Olympic rowing medals is awaiting the findings of the Whyte Review, an independent QC led report into a number of allegations of abuse made by gymnasts.
“It’s very clear: there has never been a situation where it was agreed or accepted that winning was the only thing that mattered and anything was going to be acceptable as long as winning was the outcome,”…