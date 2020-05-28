UK says it will extend Hongkongers’ visa rights if China pursues security laws | World news

The UK will extend visa rights for as many as 300,000 Hong Kong British nationwide (abroad) passport holders if China continues down the trail of imposing repressive security laws on the previous British colony, the overseas secretary, Dominic Raab, has mentioned.

The transfer, which seems in define to cease in need of giving the BN(O)s a proper of abode, is a response to rising Conservative backbench strain on the Foreign Office to do extra to assist Hong Kong residents fearful that China is about to extinguish their independence and political freedoms.

Raab mentioned he would extend the BN(O) holders’ present proper to go to for six months with out a visa to an extendable 12 months, resulting in a pathway for future citizenship. The proposal has been squared with the house secretary, Priti Patel, and the prime minister’s workplace, however particulars nonetheless want fleshing out.

Raab careworn the supply was depending on the exact subsequent steps China seeks to take to impose its security laws.

“In relation to BNO passport holders, currently they only have the right to come to the UK for six months,” he mentioned. “If China continues down this path and implements this national security legislation, we will change that status. And we will remove that six-month limit and allow those BNO passport holders to come to the UK and to apply to work and study for extendable periods of 12 months and that will itself provide a pathway to future citizenship.”

Reaction to his announcement was combined, with some upset {that a} full proper of abode was not being supplied, however others arguing that advanced migration regulation points wanted examination.

Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the overseas affairs choose committee, described the event as “fantastic”, however added: “Now we need to go further and recognise the full rights of British nationals.”

Bob Seeley, one of many Tory MPs main the marketing campaign to guard Hong Kong’s freedoms, mentioned: “It’s a good start, but more is needed, such as the right to work in the UK and fast-track to UK citizenship”.

The Liberal Democrats referred to as for the rights loved by BN(O) passport holders to be prolonged to all Hong Kong residents.

“This is a momentous decision by the government,” mentioned Johnny Patterson from London-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch. “If things deteriorate further, the UK will need to consider extending the scheme beyond 12 months, up to and including right of abode.”

Raab acted after China’s rubber-stamp parliament accredited new security laws that will fill what Beijing describes as loopholes in Hong Kong’s laws on policing, security and overseas interference.

A joint assertion issued by Australia, Canada, the UK and the US condemned Beijing, saying the proposed laws would undermine Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” framework.

“It also raises the prospect of prosecution in Hong Kong for political crimes, and undermines existing commitments to protect the rights of Hong Kong people,” the assertion mentioned. “We are also extremely concerned that this action will exacerbate the existing deep divisions in Hong Kong society.”

The assertion described Hong Kong as “a bastion of freedom” and mentioned the worldwide neighborhood had “a significant and long-standing stake in Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability”.

The UK is backing the US announcement that it is declaring that Hong Kong is now not autonomous from China – a press release that frees the US to withdraw commerce preferences and open a path to financial sanctions. The EU is anticipated to make an announcement at a overseas affairs ministers assembly on Friday.

Lord Patten, the final British governor of Hong Kong, informed the Guardian he hoped the laws didn’t spell the tip of 1 nation, two techniques.

“What is hurting Hong Kong is the way that China has behaved because China is terrified of what Hong Kong stands for, because President Xi and his regime hates liberal democracy,” Patten mentioned. “They hate free speech, they hate any attempts to discover what happened in the past, and hence their reaction to Tiananmen. They hate journalists and free journalism, they hate accountable governments. They don’t like democracy, they hate all those things. They regard them as a threat to communism.”

He mentioned he was not in favour of sanctions towards Hong Kong however mentioned Britain ought to be sure the problem of Hong Kong is on the company of subsequent month’s assembly of the G7 and will help efforts to lift the problem on the UN security council when conferences resume.

“I hope Britain would start to work with our allies of liberal democracies around the world to make sure we have a united front supporting not only Hong Kong but actually standing up to bullying communists in Beijing,” he mentioned.

“Every liberal democracy in the world and other countries is going to look at their relationship with China and understand that Xi’s regime – if you allow them to bully you on economic political or other issues – then they’ll keep on bullying you. And I think we need to wake up to the fact that this is a new Chinese regime and it’s a different sort of aggressive communism and it needs to be defended against.”