UK says it has no choice but to quarantine French arrivals By Reuters

By Alistair Smout and Sarah Young

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from France due to rising coronavirus infection rates there, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

Britain announced late on Thursday that it would impose a quarantine, from 0300 GMT on Saturday, on arrivals from France, the Netherlands and Malta because infection rates there were too high, dealing a new blow to the travel industry.

France warned that it would reciprocate.

On Friday Shapps said he sympathised with travellers but that they should not be entirely surprised, given the fluid situation around the pandemic.

“It’s a dynamic situation, and I don’t think that anybody… would want us to do anything other than protect public health and public safety,” Shapps told Sky News.

“That does mean where we see countries breach a certain level of cases … then we have no real choice but to act,” he added.

Shapps estimated that there were about 160,000 British holidaymakers in France who would be affected by the new quarantine rules, but ruled out any special assistance, saying they knew the risks before travelling.

