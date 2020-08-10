UK says getting children back to school is a national priority By Reuters

“Sadly we have seen children from more disadvantaged backgrounds (are) more likely to fall behind during this time so it is essential that we have children back at school this autumn,” Helen Whately informed Sky News.

LONDON (Reuters) – It is a national priority for children to return to school after months far from the class due to the coronavirus pandemic, a junior British health minister stated onMonday

Disclaimer:

would like to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as a outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as a outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals included within this site. Please be totally …