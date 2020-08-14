UK residents scramble to leave France before quarantine deadline

British holidaymakers in France are rushing to purchase up the last offered tickets and pack bags to return to the UK before quarantine procedures are used from 4am on Saturday.

Travel operators alerted on Friday that most of services were completely reserved and freeways in France were loaded as UK residents ran away.

Adele Armstrong, 37, who operates in the City of London, stated she had actually invested EUR1,000 altering Ryanair flights to return from Brittany on Friday instead of Sunday as she and her child, partner and his 2 boys were due to take another vacation to Scotland on Monday, which they would have been required to cancel had they been quarantined.

“As soon as we heard the news, we went on the Ryanair website to change the flights . . . I could see the seats disappearing before my eyes,” she stated.

“We tried a computer and two phones and I think managed to get the last three seats on the plane. I don’t understand this policy and I don’t know how they police it,” she included, stating that she felt fortunate that she might manage to spend for the brand-new flights.

Ms Armstrong, who had actually taken a trip to see her mom, who resides in Brittany, for the very first time in 7 months, is among 160,000 UK travelers presently approximated to remain in France.

The statement that all tourists …