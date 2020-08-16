UK remains attractive to investors despite Brexit, says Tata boss

The UK will stay an attractive financial investment location after Brexit since international trade chaos has actually ended up being the “new normal” for business, according to the head of India’s Tata, among Britain’s biggest economic sector companies.

Brexit had not unduly injure the UK’s standing, stated Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, though he cautioned that any brand-new tariffs would harm the Indian corporation’s services.

“I think what you look for in running big businesses is stability, it’s not that every policy you end up liking,” stated the boss of Tata, a service empire whose UK interests consist of Jaguar Land Rover, Tetley Tea and the nation’s greatest steelworks in Port Talbot.

“In the last three to four years, Brexit dealings have had a lot of twists and turns, but the world has not been a stable place for the last four years,” Mr Chandrasekaran informed theFinancial Times “Geopolitical conflicts have become a new normal for every business.”

The remarks come as the UK prepares to resume trade talks with the EU in the hope of striking an offer prior to the nation’s 12-month shift duration ends on December 31.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has actually declared that the UK might manage a no-deal Brexit if an arrangement with the EU remains evasive, however the financial …