UK release date, price and everything you need to know ahead of the reveal

Gamers will get the first glimpse of some of the titles coming to the Playstation 5 in a particular occasion later this week.

The gaming system’s maker Sony has confirmed it can maintain a Future of Gaming streaming occasion on Thursday evening, the place it can reveal the first video games to be obtainable for the upcoming console.

Sony pushed again the launch occasion final week amid Black Lives Matter protests throughout the US in the wake of the dying of George Floyd in police custody. The firm mentioned at the time: “We do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

Sony is now anticipated to reveal the console at 9pm UK time ahead of pre-orders for the next-generation console in July and August.

The console, which continues to be anticipated to be launched in the closing three months of 2020, is hotly anticipated by online game followers and will usher in the subsequent era of high-definition video games alongside Microsoft’s competing Xbox Series X console.

The two releases might be a pivotal second for the gaming trade – Sony and Microsoft are market leaders and their subsequent era of consoles will set the tone for gaming habits for years to come. Here’s what to count on:

When will Sony announce extra particulars about the console?

Sony’s launch occasion will happen at 9pm BST with a livestreamed reveal of the new console on YouTube and Twitch.

Sony had but to reveal the PS5 console itself, though it has shared photos of a brand new white and black controller which can include the system.

The occasion on Thursday is also used to formally reveal the system’s {hardware} for the first time. However, Sony has not confirmed any such plans.