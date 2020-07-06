UK relaxes quarantine rules for sports teams and film crews – Panorama

New quarantine exemptions enables major sports, as well as TELEVISION and film productions, to go ahead come july 1st, the British government has said.

Some sports teams and production crews won’t have to quarantine upon arrival in England if they are important to the event or production, BBC News reports.

The scheme provides the green light for Formula One, international football, golf and snooker tournaments to come back.

Ministers said darts, horse racing and other sports are expected to follow along with.

The government’s new quarantine exemptions mean Silverstone can stage races in August, while Champions League and Europa League football, the PGA British Masters Championship and the World Snooker Championships will go ahead.

Announcing the scheme, which relates to England only, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The British summer of sport is back on.”

Under the new rules, sports authorities, event organisers and the film and TV industry would need to follow “stringent protocols” to become exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule.

At the moment, most travellers to the UK must quarantine for a couple of weeks. However, from 10 July, people arriving in England from a large number of countries deemed “low risk” won’t have to isolate.