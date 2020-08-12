UK recession is worst of any major economy

This crash in GDP in the April-June duration is the worst because quarterly records started in 1955 and follows a 2.2% contraction in the very first quarter. Industries most exposed to federal government lockdown steps to consist of the coronavirus pandemic– services, production and building and construction– saw record drops.

“Today’s figures confirm that hard times are here,” UK financing minister Rishi Sunak stated in a declaration. “Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will. But while there are difficult choices to be made ahead, we will get through this, and I can assure people that nobody will be left without hope or opportunity.”

Compared with completion of 2019, UK financial output fell by a cumulative 22.1% in the very first 6 months of 2020, an even worse result than Germany, France and Italy, and double the 10.6% fall tape-recorded in the United States, the Office for National Statistics stated. The UK economy has shed 730,000 jobs because the coronavirus pandemic shuttered services in March, with the young, the old and the self-employed bearing the force of the joblessness crisis.

This is an establishing story and will be upgraded.