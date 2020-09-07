UK ramps up no deal preparations as EU trade talks stall By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s chief negotiator Frost attends Brexit talks with EU’s chief negotiator Barnier at the EU Commission in Brussels



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will tell the European Union on Tuesday that progress must be made in trade talks this week or the government will step up preparations to leave the bloc without a deal as the time ticks down to an end-of-year deadline.

The British government was embroiled in a new row with the EU on the eve of the latest round of negotiations after it was reported that ministers were to publish new legislation that could undercut elements of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement it signed in January.

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but talks have so far made little headway on agreeing a new trade deal for when a status-quo transition arrangement ends in December.

The latest round of negotiations in London already promised to be difficult because of entrenched disagreements about state-aid rules and fishing rights.

David Frost, Britain’s main EU trade negotiator, said Britain is not scared of trading with the bloc on the same terms as Australia, which does not have a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU.

“We have now been talking for six months and can no longer afford to go over well-trodden…