UK quarantine could be lifted in July for travel to Europe

British holidaymakers will be able to travel freely around Europe from July, without the need to quarantine on the return, under a new plan being devised by Downing Street.

The quarantine policy, which requires all arrivals, including returning Britons, to self isolate for 14 days on arriving into the UK comes into force today.

The quarantine has come under considerable scrutiny. However, government insiders say that Boris Johnson wants the travel ban eased at the earliest opportunity.

A report for The Sun quotes one senior government figure as saying: “Designing international travel corridors is very complex, not least because they are a cross-Whitehall problem.

“The aim is to have the first ones in place by mid-July, and one with the EU will be the first.”

As it stands, the Foreign Office warns against all but essential international travel. However, there are hopes this could be overturned within the coming days. On the FCO’s web site, the travel ban advice was yesterday amended to say: “This advice is being kept under constant review.”

