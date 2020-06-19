UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes Israel’s West Bank annexation plan – Middle East Monitor

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed yesterday in the House of Commons that his government strongly objects to Israel’s annexation of the occupied West Bank.

“I believe that what is proposed by Israel would amount to a breach of international law and we strongly object to it, and we believe profoundly in a two-state solution and will continue to make that case,” Johnson explained.

‘’We have strongly objected. We believe profoundly in a two-state solution and we will continue steadily to make that case,” he added.

The PM was then pressed about possible sanctions if the proposed annexation goes ahead, to which he provided no response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he plans to take steps to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley from 1 July, included in the US’ alleged “peace plan” for the region.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is designated as occupied territory under international law. As a result, all Jewish settlements, as well as the in the offing annexation, are illegal.

Annexation is section of US President Donald Trump’s “peace plan” that has been announced on 28 January. It describes Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” and recognises Israeli sovereignty over large elements of the West Bank.

READ: World Council of Churches calls for EU sanctions on Israel

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer told reporters a week ago he didn’t “agree with annexation”, saying that maybe it’s detrimental to security in your community.

Speaking to Jewish News, he said: “I don’t agree with annexation and I don’t think it’s good for security in the region, and I think it’s very important that we say that.”

“Whether sanctions follow is another matter but at the moment let’s resolve this in the proper way. But this is not good for security in the region. That should be a paramount consideration.”

Palestinian estimates indicate that the Israeli annexation plan will cover more than 30 per cent of the West Bank.