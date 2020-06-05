UK politics news live: Latest updates as ministers face questions over ‘world-beating’ test and trace system

LiveUpdated
Boris Johnson’s authorities is going through new questions over the test and trace system the prime minister had promised can be “world-beating” – after leaked feedback from a senior NHS official revealed it was not anticipated to be “world-class” till September or October.
Tony Prestedge, the chief working officer of the scheme, is reported to have admitted in a video message to employees the system can be “imperfect” and “clunky” initially.
It comes as transport secretary Grant Shapps defended making face coverings necessary on public transport in England from 15 June, regardless of criticism from the British Medical Association. The medical doctors’ union mentioned masks ought to be obligatory in all places social distancing isn’t doable.
How the PM dropped his promise over chlorinated rooster
MPs and campaigners are indignant about Downing Street dropping a pledge to not settle for US meals like chlorinated and hormone-fed beef and pork as a part of a commerce take care of Washington.
Simon Hoare – a Tory MP who was certainly one of 22 Conservatives who voted in opposition to the federal government to defend UK meals requirements in future commerce offers final month – instructed The Independent it could journey “a coach and horses through assurances given by ministers to the Commons and what the Tory party manifesto said in December”.
Our coverage correspondent Jon Stone has taken a take a look at the timeline of claims, and how the UK folded to US stress.
Contact-tracing knowledge to be printed quickly, minister guarantees
Grant Shapps mentioned he hoped precise knowledge concerning the quantity of people that had been contacted by the crew of handbook tracers might be printed within the coming days.
“Those will be released and it is simply a case of the Department of Health working with the UK Statistics Authority,” the transport secretary instructed BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Asked if these numbers can be accessible in a couple of days, he replied: “I hope so. The UK Statistics Authority are the gold standard for how statistics are released and what ministers and the Department of Health doesn’t want to do is start putting out statistics that they say aren’t fully ready to be signed-off and certified.”
The cupboard minister added: “We do already know that we are still getting the results from thousands of people who end up having coronavirus, they test positive, and that has led to thousands upon thousands of contacts of those people already having been traced through the central NHS test and trace system.”
Test and trace received’t be ‘world-class’ till autumn, leaked feedback counsel
Fresh questions have been raised concerning the NHS Test and Trace system following leaked feedback by a senior NHS boss. Remember when Boris Johnson promised a “world-beating” system by the start of June?
According to The Guardian, the chief working officer of test and trace has mentioned the system can be “clunky” at first – however can be “world-class” by the autumn.
Tony Prestedge additionally reportedly instructed employees in a video message that wouldn’t be working absolutely till September or October.
“I am sure when Dido [Harding, the chief executive] announces this service later she will make clear that it is an imperfect service at launch that we will improve over time and make it world-class by the time that we are moving towards the September or October time,” Prestedge mentioned.
“We know it will be imperfect, we know it will be clunky but we ask you to help us improve the service.”
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi claimed on final evening’s Question Time that the NHS test and trace app ought to be prepared by the tip of June. Zahawi mentioned it should “be running as soon as we think it is robust”.
UK and EU to shut fourth spherical of commerce talks
Brexit is again on the agenda at this time, with the shut of the newest spherical of post-Brexit commerce deal talks negotiations. The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier is because of give a press convention at noon (UK time), and if previous experiences are something to go by his counterpart David Frost will make his views recognized too.
Fishing topped the agenda this week, taking on most of negotiators’ time, so we might effectively hear about that later. Later this month each side are attributable to do a ‘stock take’ of progress to date – except there’s been a sudden breakthrough lot in the previous couple of days it most likely received’t be very encouraging.
UK testing ‘among the best in the world’, says Shapps
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has additionally defended the federal government’s monitor and trace system, which could not be absolutely operational till September or October, in line with stories this morning.
He mentioned the reported delays solely meant the app would proceed to be improved. “The app itself will continue to be improved just as apps are always being improved and I tend to think they are never really finished,” he instructed BBC Breakfast.
“Just to be clear, proper now, you’ve received an NHS test and trace system which is certainly on world scales extraordinarily spectacular – to provide you an instance, yesterday I introduced 233,000 exams had been carried out.
“Right now, if anyone watching this is feeling ill and they think they might have Covid-19 symptoms they can go online this minute and book a test – and the scale of testing right now is certainly among the best in the world.”
Face overlaying not as vital as washing your fingers, says Shapps
Grant Shapps has mentioned carrying a face overlaying is just not as vital as washing your fingers or social distancing for stopping the unfold of Covid-19.
Defending the choice to not impose necessary face coverings for commuters till June 15, the transport secretary instructed BBC Breakfast: “It is an additional measure, it is marginal, we accept it is marginal and the scientists weren’t in full agreement about it but we think it is worth doing absolutely everything possible.”
Shapps in contrast the brand new face coverings rule on public transport to the alcohol ban launched on Transport for London a decade in the past.
“You won’t be able to use public transport unless you are wearing it, so you could be asked to leave and ultimately you could be fined but I don’t think that will be necessary in the vast majority of cases,” he mentioned.
Shapps mentioned the recommendation on masks had been modified for public transport however not outlets as a result of there was much less interplay between individuals in retail situations.
“I think the big difference is that in a shop, you may well pass somebody – and the guidance acknowledges that you might be near somebody for a short period of time – but then you are going to move on,” he instructed BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Equalities watchdog to launch probe into ‘entrenched racial inequalities’
The UK’s equalities watchdog will launch a statutory inquiry into the “entrenched racial inequalities” laid naked by the pandemic.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) mentioned it could use its authorized powers to probe “deep-rooted inequality” confronted by individuals from black, Asian and minority ethnic (Bame) communities, which have been thrown into sharp focus by the Covid-19 disaster.
David Isaac, chair of the EHRC, mentioned: “Now is a once in a generation opportunity to tackle long-standing entrenched racial inequalities.”
Tony Blair desires ‘shift at speed’ to mass testing
A mass testing regime that permits the majority of the inhabitants to be examined have to be adopted to maintain the illness in verify, Tony Blair has mentioned.
The former PM warned that the UK is unlocking restrictions when Covid-19 ranges stay “stubbornly high”.
Blair mentioned the easing of the measures places a premium on having the most effective containment technique in place, but he warned: “We don’t have it”.
Blair mentioned the UK ought to enact mass testing utilizing laboratory-based exams and speedy, on-the-spot exams — each antigen and antibody — “which will allow us to test the bulk of the population and do so, if necessary, regularly”.
A report by his suppose tank urges the federal government to “shift at speed” to constructing a mass testing regime, quite than persevering with with focused and managed testing.
Face coverings made necessary on public transport – however is it sufficient?
Face coverings can be necessary on all public transport in England from 15 June. Making the announcement on the newest Downing Street briefing, transport secretary Grant Shapps mentioned and passengers who don’t comply will both be fined or refused journey.
The transport unions and Sadiq Khan welcomed the transfer, with the mayor of London saying he was glad ministers have “finally seen sense”.
But the British Medical Association mentioned masks ought to be obligatory in all places social distancing isn’t doable – and argued the necessary rule ought to be enforced instantly.
Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, mentioned: “These important measures should not be restricted to public transport but to all areas where social distancing is not always possible – the risk will be much less if the public adopts this now – not mid-June.”
