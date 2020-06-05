UK politics news live: Latest updates as ministers face questions over ‘world-beating’ test and trace system

Boris Johnson’s authorities is going through new questions over the test and trace system the prime minister had promised can be “world-beating” – after leaked feedback from a senior NHS official revealed it was not anticipated to be “world-class” till September or October.

Tony Prestedge, the chief working officer of the scheme, is reported to have admitted in a video message to employees the system can be “imperfect” and “clunky” initially.

It comes as transport secretary Grant Shapps defended making face coverings necessary on public transport in England from 15 June, regardless of criticism from the British Medical Association. The medical doctors’ union mentioned masks ought to be obligatory in all places social distancing isn’t doable.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines





