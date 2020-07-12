UK police arrest boy, 12, who targeted Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha with racist messages

Within a few hours, an arrest was made.

“We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy,” read a police statement. “The 12-year-old from Solihull has been taken to custody. Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism defintely won’t be tolerated.”

The posts come just two weeks following the Premier League launched a brand new system to permit the league’s players to report on the web abuse, Sky Sports reported.

The messages, which Zaha shared over Twitter, included threats, pictures of the KKK and photoshopped images, all of which used racial slurs.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said that he supported Zaha’s decision to go public about the abuse.

“It is very saddening on the day of a game that a player wakes up to this cowardly and despicable abuse,” Hodgson said. “I think it is right that Wilf made people aware of it; I don’t believe it is something he should keep quiet about.”

“There is literally no excuse; there is no excuse at all.”

The Premier League also released a statement, calling the behavior “completely unacceptable” and voicing complete support for Zaha.

“We will continue to support players, managers, coaches and their family members who receive serious discriminatory online abuse,” it said.

The Premier League has recently taken a harder stance on issues of racism, highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement with players kneeling together before kick-off to get the movement.

Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace, 2-0.