(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a public project next week to get Britain back to the office, as ministers caution working from house will make individuals more “vulnerable” to being sacked, The Telegraph paper reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/08/27/go-back-work-risk-losing-job-major-drive-launched-get-people on Thursday.

The project will proclaim the virtues of returning to the workplace and supply peace of mind that it is a safe location, while a brand-new online tool will assist individuals prevent the most congested trains and buses, the report stated.

“There will be three main messages: showing people the workplace is a safe place to return to, highlighting the social benefits and the emotional case for going back to the office, and encouraging people to plan how they are going to go back so they feel confident about doing so,” the report included estimating a federal government source.