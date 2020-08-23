UK PM Johnson says failure to reopen schools not an option: Sunday Telegraph By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: VJ Day National Remembrance occasion in Staffordshire



(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has actually informed allies that “failure to reopen schools is not an option”, the Sunday Telegraph paper reported.

Earlier this month, Johnson stated resuming schools in September was a social, financial and ethical essential, firmly insisting schools would be able to run securely in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sunday Times reported this month that Johnson had actually purchased a public relations project to guarantee schools open on time.