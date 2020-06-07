Patients face a two-year wait for elective surgery even if there’s absolutely no second spike in coronavirus cases, a study has found.

The NHS will see a huge backlog of 650,000 operations by September after the pandemic forced them to be cancelled, Birmingham University research shows.

The boffins discovered you will be charged the health service £4billion due to surgeons – who get paid in blocks of work – having to put in more of their time.

Non-urgent surgeries were postponed for three months from April as hospitals adapted for an influx of Covid patients.

It led to completed operations that were ‘non urgent’ plummeting by a staggering 72 %.

The Birmingham University team studied the impact of the herpes virus over the last 3 months on the delay for surgeries.

They found if there is a second wave in the coronavirus epidemic in Britain, the backlog will surge and delays will be extended.

Research fellow Dr Dmitri Nepogodiev, who light emitting diode the research with senior lecturer in surgery Mr Aneel Bhangu, told the Express: ‘We’re worried patients’ conditions might deteriorate, worsening their total well being as they wait for rescheduled surgery.

‘In some cases, for example cancer, delayed surgeries may lead to a number of unnecessary deaths.

‘We are worried that the delays means that some patients’ tumours will become inoperable.’

He said when services resume it will take longer than that he expected to slash the operating list due to the need to deep clean equipment.

The backlog will take couple of years to clear if there is no second wave, he said, but added it was the proper decision to cancel standard operations from April.

Estimates produced by experts at Public Health England and Cambridge University suggested the R-rate is above the danger amount of one in the North West and South West

Dr Nepogodiev called for specified Covid and non-Covid hospitals or to use private facilities for surgery that is not coronavirus related.

The need to deep clean operating equipment between surgeries means the rate of people being treated will soon be reduced compared to prior to the pandemic.

And some hospitals are preparing for a 2nd wave of infections by keeping large areas clear.

The Birmingham University report predicted hospitals will soon be working at about 80 per cent until September.

It said there was a three-part phased return to surgeries, with the cancelling of operations until this month being phase one and causing a 516,462-patient backlog.

The second phase, which will last until September, will more elective surgery but will add a further 141,271 people to the waiting list.

The final stage will see surgery rate rocket to a lot more than 15 % than normal levels to try to stem the backlog.

An NHS England spokesman said: ‘As the NHS responded to the once-in-acentury pandemic, hospitals had to treat a lot more than 95,000 people for Covid-19.

‘Now that the NHS has managed the first wave of this virus, there is plainly an important job to do to help people whose routine elective operation was postponed, that may involve permanent increases in staffing and bed capacity, as well as a continuous partnership with independent providers.’

Last month the CovidSurg Collaborative at Birmingham University predicted there would be 28million cancelled surgeries due to Covid-19.

The study, published in the British Journal of Surgery found there have been 2.4million cancellations weekly due to the disruption.

The huge financial strain facing the NHS comes after it absolutely was revealed private hospitals taken over by the care giant at a cost of hundreds of millions of pounds to the taxpayer remain very nearly completely empty.

More than 8,000 private beds in England were bought up by ministers in March at around cost of £2.4million a day, in anticipation hospitals could be overwhelmed.

The beds have been under public get a grip on for not exactly 11 weeks, thought to have cost the taxpayer at least a staggering 150million already, with the figure rising every single day.

But the health service’s intensive care wards weren’t overrun through the peak of the pandemic and a lot of the private beds went unused.

Private hospitals are actually meant to be operating as ‘Covid-free hubs’ to get back installed and operating for susceptible people, including cancer patients.

But a senior consultant said last week ‘very few’ of the patients were being referred to the private hospitals, leaving them very nearly completely empty.

It has meant ‘tens of thousands’ of cancer patients – who need urgent treatment to boost their survival rates – are passing up on vital treatment every month.

The 8,000 beds are said to be costing the NHS £2.4million daily, according to the Mirror. They have now been under public control since March 21, which was 10 weeks and 5 days, or simply 75 days, ago.

Rough estimates suggest taxpayers have forked out £180million for the beds.

Karol Sikora, a consultant oncologist and professor of medicine at the University of Buckingham Medical School, told MailOnline: ‘Once it became clear the private beds would not be needed for Covid patients, the idea was to use private hospitals as Covid-free zones. But which has only partly materialised.

‘Because the NHS just isn’t doing surgeries, thousands of cancers are going undiagnosed. Surgery is necessary in some cases to diagnose somebody with the condition and get them started on the treatment.

Professor Karol Sikora (pictured) is consultant oncologist and professor of medicine, University of Buckingham Medical School

‘Because the patients aren’t being diagnosed, they are perhaps not coming through the system.

‘We know there should be 30,000 new cancer patients every month – but this month there were less than 5,000 which have come for treatment.

‘It’s perhaps not that there are less people with cancer, it’s that they are perhaps not being diagnosed because of a bottleneck in the NHS.

‘The whole thing has set us right back a year, no other country has struggled anywhere near this much to open healthcare right back up. I don’t know what’s behind the bottleneck, maybe it’s a staffing issue.’

Senior clinicians at private hospitals claim hundreds of the country’s most useful doctors have now been left ‘twiddling their thumbs’ during the outbreak – putting people’s health in danger from other illnesses and postponed operations.

It has left private patients with no option but to join huge NHS waiting lists triggered by the pandemic.

Nigel Edwards, chief executive of the Nuffield Trust think-tank, said hospitals have only been able to carry out around ’15 to 20 per cent’ of surgeries, meaning up to 1.3million patients are missing out each month.

In one case, a 78-year-old woman with breast cancer was denied surgery at a private clinic by the local NHS manager despite the fact that the hospital was empty, according to The Times. The patient was instead referred back to the NHS.

Cancer Research says almost 2.5million patients have missed out on vital cancer tests and treatment due to shocking backlogs during the crisis.