UK office of Israel’s largest arms manufacturer targeted by activists – Middle East Monitor

An Israeli arms factory, Elbit-Ferranti, in Oldham was targeted by Palestine Action activists Red paint was put and sprayed throughout the reception windows and doors by the direct action group opposed to Israel’s harsh profession of Palestine.

The activists likewise spray-painted declarations such as “Shut Elbit Down”, “War Criminals”, “Tested on Palestinians, Used in Kashmir” and “we will be back” on to the structure’ walls.

Activists have actually wared Elbit’s existence in Oldham formerly without any concrete action taken versus the business by the council or federal government to date. Prior to the launch of Palestine Action, Oldham based activists held over 10 stalls in Oldham city centre to highlight the atrocities devoted by the business.

Five presentations were held throughout which activists arranged petitions collecting signatures versus theIsraeli arms manufacturer Monthly vigils were likewise held outside Elbit Ferranti for the previous year. In July 2019 activists held a roofing leading profession of the factory for 3 days which stimulated regional interest and dissent versus the factory.

Elbit Systems is Israel’s largest personal arms business. The activists claim that their weapons are …