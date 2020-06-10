UK must prepare for riots as anger grows over coronavirus restrictions, says government adviser

Britain must be braced for widespread riots this summer season, a government adviser says, warning poorer folks and areas might be hit more durable by the coronavirus fallout.

Police and the government are being urged to prepare now for the chance of “serious public disorder” on the dimensions of the 2011 riots – notably if curbs on freedoms must be reimposed.

Professor Clifford Stott predicted a tinderbox from a mixture of inequality, anger on the police, enforcement of restrictions changing into “pretty impossible” and lingering anger over the Dominic Cummings affair.





Trouble would escalate if “localised lockdowns” introduced harder guidelines for folks residing in poorer areas than in prosperous neighbourhoods, the member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) stated.

“If the police don’t invest in building positive police-community relations now, there is a potential for serious and large public disorder to emerge this summer,” Prof Stott warned.

“I believe within the worst-case state of affairs it’s not inconceivable that we may have dysfunction on a scale equal to August 2011.

“There are important issues about inequality that could, if not dealt with properly, feed into a situation in the future over the summer months where confrontations develop.”

Prof Stott described the thought of native lockdowns as “very, very problematic”, days after mayors within the northwest – the area the place they’re thought most probably – referred to as them unenforceable.

And he warned imposing present restrictions was already “pretty impossible now to a large extent”, after the Black Lives Matter protests have been allowed to go forward regardless of a supposed ban on marches.

Warning the police would really feel strain to crack down on gatherings on housing estates, the scientific adviser stated: “I believe that might create a circumstance when plenty of younger males really feel it’s unfair about what’s occurring to them.

“And where the police try to enforce that unfairness, it could create a breakdown in social cohesion, lead to a sense of unfairness in policing. We know that those factors are often drivers for social conflict.”

And, on Mr Johnson’s aide’s lockdown-breach, he added: “The loss of trust and confidence that has been brought about by the Cummings affair has not assisted in maintaining that adherence, I think that’s quite clear.”

In August 2011, riots swept England – and 5 folks died – in protests sparked by the deadly police capturing of Mark Duggan in north London.

In the next days, the disturbances unfold to Birmingham, Bristol, Coventry, Derby, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton.

Calling on the authorities to be prepared, Prof Stott instructed the PA information company: “What we have to do is to ensure we begin addressing the underlying causes now in order that the circumstances that led to the 2011 riots should not in place ought to we get a precipitating incident.

“Put simply, the most effective thing that the police can do is put bobbies on the beat.”