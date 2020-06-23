UK ministers in talks to create air bridges with ‘core’ European nations | Business

Ministers are in talks to create “air bridges” with numerous “core” European countries including Spain, Italy, Greece, France, Turkey and Croatia to let holidaymakers go abroad this summer with no to quarantine on their reunite.

Austria and Germany are also one of the countries being considered by officials, the Guardian understands. There are hopes an announcement will soon be made before the UK quarantine programme is officially reviewed next Monday, to supply the travel industry more time to prepare.

The countries being considered to share an air bridge will need to have a small enough rate of infection to allow British people to travel there and straight back without having to undergo 14 days of self-isolation on the return.

A government source said the list is fluid and influenced by the rate of cases per 100,000 populace, but reports that up to 12 countries – including Australia – might have travel corridors with the UK were played down. Instead, a “core of Mediterranean destinations” along with some in central Europe are under discussion.





“[Air bridges are] subject to intense scrutiny which is a priority matter for the us government, there’s without doubt about that,” the source said.

The European commission has warned it could be considered discriminatory to allow travel corridors between some although not all EU countries; those with an identical infection rate should be treated the same.

Spain, Italy, Greece, France, Turkey and Croatia are firmly being considered by ministers, with longer-haul destinations such as Australia considered trickier to include because of the need to change flights in countries were infection levels may be higher. Singapore and Bemuda are also mooted but government sources have stressed the focus should be on Europe. The US isn’t being considered at this stage.

A overview of the government’s blanket 14-day quarantine scheme for people getting into the UK must occur by 29 June. Civil servants from the transport department, the Home Office and Cabinet Office will work to finalise the details, and the date of the announcement could possibly be brought forward by a day or two.

Dozens of MPs have criticised the quarantine rule for in effect shutting off the UK from international travel, like the former prime minister Theresa May.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, is a strong supporter of the air bridge concept throughout the pandemic. Last week that he said the us government was considering travel corridors that would have rail and ferry travel into the UK.

“We would look at if we could open up air bridges, which might be better described as travel corridors, and that’s something that we’re actively working on,” he told the daily Downing Street press conference.





The shadow transport secretary, Jim McMahon, has said the 14-day quarantine rule is too blunt and needs replacing. He said while it was logical that countries with lower illness reproduction rates presented less risk, it had been individuals who carried herpes.

The party is calling for pre-screening arrangements before departure for passengers, temperature scanning in airports, isolation zones and a powerful 48-hour or quicker test in the UK along with a contact-tracing scheme.